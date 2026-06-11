Gout Gout Admits Feeling ‘Pressure’ as He Reacts to Tough Diamond League Debut

The 18-year-old has recounted his first Diamond League race which saw him finish sixth in Oslo on Wednesday.

Australian teenager Gout Gout has opened up about his Diamond League debut following a sixth-place finish in the 200m in Oslo on Wednesday.

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Gout Gout did not light it up as he has done in most of his competitions as he witnessed the gulf in class between junior and senior events.

The 18-year-old got off the blocks well but could not cope with the pace of his competitors, who included Olympics champion Letsile Tebogo.

Tebogo won the race in a season’s best 19.84 seconds while South African Dambile Sinesipho followed him in 20.12 as Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tebogo completed the podium in 20.50 seconds.

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Gout Gout Responds to Oslo Defeat

Gout Gout, who clocked 20.60 seconds, says it was a great learning experience while hinting at having struggled with the pressure of expectations.

“It's a great atmosphere here, I'm excited to be here - this was my very first Diamond League and I thank God for this wonderful opportunity. Tebogo is a great athlete, I've looked up to him for a long time and he deserved the win today,” said the young Australian sprinter.

“There's definitely a lot more room for me to improve but I have plenty of time on my side. There's always pressure on me but all I do is try my best and keep focusing on just having fun. I love competing against the big boys and I'll be back for sure - I put no limits on myself,” he added, staying confident of better days ahead.

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