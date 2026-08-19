Talanta Stadium: Sports Cabinet Secretary Hints at When AFCON 2027 Venue Will Host Test Matches

The ultra-modern facility is nearing completion and the government has projected when football action could be witnessed at the stadium for the first time.

Talanta Stadium could be ready to host matches before the end of the year as the ultra-modern 60,000-seater facility nears completion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stadium’s seats are already installed, pitch almost ready with lights and sound also done with some minor finishing works still left inside the facility which Kenya will use as the main venue for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027).

With the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regulations requiring a stadium to test matches at least six months before the main tournament, Sport Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya is confident that this will be done way earlier.

“We could have matches anytime from November-December and we can play matches even before we host AFCON but majorly, we are also focusing on ensuring that we accelerate on all the other auxiliary works that is supposed to be done here,” Mvurya told the media after touring the stadium on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Stadium Cost Could Go Up Again

Talanta Stadium is almost ready.

Mvurya also revealed that the stadium’s budget may be increased to accommodate structural changes recommended by CAF. The Cabinet Secretary explained that the final costs are still pending as designs are being finalised. He noted that any potential budget adjustments would be determined by the extent of the required modifications.

"Most of the costings have not been concluded because it is only when they conclude the designs that we will know the costs," Mvurya stated. "We will be announcing once the entire scoping and agreements have been reached, and then we will be able to update you if there is any major implication on costing."

Mvurya clarified that if the adjustments are minor, they could be covered by the existing budget without needing additional public funds. "Some of them can be accommodated within the current variation. Maybe others will be out of that. That we can’t say now until the engineering and all the other technical reviews have been done," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A CAF inspection report issued earlier this year outlined several necessary upgrades to ensure the stadium meets international standards for a tournament of AFCON's magnitude. The recommendations include: Operational zoning to separate teams, officials, and media. Improved spectator flow and crowd management systems. A dedicated venue operations centre. Broadcast-quality lighting and a reliable backup power grid.

What is Still Left at Talanta Stadium?

Little still left at Talanta Stadium.

Despite the required changes, Mvurya expressed his satisfaction with the construction progress, especially on the main stadium structure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In the main stadium, we are looking at finishes. If you went in, you saw that we are doing testing of the sounds, testing of the LED screens," he said. "There are also other areas that we’ll be discussing with CAF, especially some adjustments on the presidential pavilion, which I think there are some structural adjustments that need to be done."

He also highlighted security enhancements, noting that the installation of turnstiles is well underway. "We have enhanced security in this facility. We have 91 turnstiles, 60 of them have already been done, and those are part of the CAF recommendations. It is work in progress to complete the skyboxes and many others."