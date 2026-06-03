Arsenal Fans to Celebrate Premier League Triumph With Major Golf Tournament in Kenya

Golfer James Kibogo in action during a past golf tournament at the Ruiru Sports Club. Image source: Handout

Golfer James Kibogo in action during a past golf tournament at the Ruiru Sports Club. Image source: Handout

More than 450 golfers are expected at Ruiru Sports Club as Arsenal supporters mark the club's Premier League success through a series of golf events.

Arsenal supporters in Kenya are preparing for a memorable week of golf and celebration as Ruiru Sports Club hosts two special tournaments dedicated to commemorating the club's Premier League triumph.

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The events, which are expected to attract more than 450 golfers across two days, will combine competitive golf with the passion of one of the country's largest football fan communities.

Organisers say the tournaments will provide supporters with an opportunity to celebrate Arsenal's success while strengthening friendships among golfers and football enthusiasts alike.

Two Days of Competition and Celebration

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The festivities will begin on Thursday with a match-play tournament that pits Arsenal supporters against golfers from other football affiliations and independent players.

More than 200 amateur golfers are expected to take part in the competition, which promises a lively atmosphere both on and off the course.

Beyond the quest for trophies, participants will also be competing for bragging rights as Arsenal fans seek to extend their dominance from the football field to the fairways.

Saturday's event will be even bigger, with approximately 250 golfers expected to participate in the flagship Gunners Golf Day.

The tournament will serve as the centrepiece of the celebrations, bringing together golfers from across Nairobi and neighbouring counties for a day of sport, networking and entertainment.

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Arsenal Colours to Dominate the Course

Organisers have encouraged participants to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in Arsenal's iconic red and white colours.

From the first tee to the clubhouse, supporters are expected to create a sea of Arsenal colours throughout the venue.

The celebrations will continue after golf, with entertainment, social activities and networking sessions planned for participants and guests.

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The event is expected to attract a diverse mix of golfers, including seasoned players, corporate executives, business leaders and social golfers united by their support for the North London club.

Celebrating a Historic Achievement

According to tournament organisers, the golf events are designed to honour what supporters view as one of the most significant moments in Arsenal's recent history.

Golf Captain Justus Mathenge said the objective is to create an unforgettable experience that combines sport, camaraderie and celebration.

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"This is a celebration of a dream that Arsenal fans have waited 22 years to see fulfilled. We want to create an event that brings supporters together, allows golfers to enjoy healthy competition, and allows us to celebrate this historic achievement in style," he said.

He added that the organisers have worked to ensure the tournaments appeal to both experienced golfers and newcomers, making the celebrations inclusive for the wider Arsenal community.

Growing Intersection of Football and Golf

The tournaments highlight a growing trend where football supporters are increasingly using golf events as platforms to connect, network and celebrate shared achievements.

In recent years, supporter-driven golf days have become popular among various fan groups in Kenya, blending competitive sport with social engagement.

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The Arsenal events are expected to further demonstrate how golf continues to attract participants from different sporting backgrounds.