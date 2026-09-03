Fans Prepare for Uhuru Park Take Over as Kenyan Creativity Takes Two Wheels During Red Bull Scramboo

There will be 35 teams, 105 riders and some seriously unconventional bikes during the Red Bull Scramboo on November 28 at Uhuru Park.

Uhuru Park will be the place to be when the Red Bull Scramboo, an experience that brings together creativity, craftsmanship, riding skills and plenty of personality, takes place on November 28.

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What is Red Bull Scramboo?

Teams of three are called upon to imagine, design and build their own unconventional bike around a chosen theme. Participants were encouraged to let their creativity run wild, the more unexpected the theme, the better.

The event concept is inspired by the nostalgic days of “Scrambooooo’’, a Kenyan expression associated with riding with flair, pulling out the moves, showing off and making sure everyone knows who has the hottest riding style. Red Bull Scramboo takes that culture of self-expression and turns it into a full-scale participatory experience.

Not Your Usual Cycling Race

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Following the concept submission phase, 35 teams of 105 participants have been selected to take their ideas from sketches to reality. These teams are currently in the building phase, where they will create their bikes, develop their team costumes and prepare an opening skit for race day.

The result will be put to the ultimate test on November 28, when the teams will race their creations on an obstacle-filled, downhill track at Uhuru Park. Teams will be required to navigate the course in the fastest time possible, while keeping their crafts intact.

But the competition will test more than just speed. Participants will be judged by a judging panel of five, who will award points based on creativity of their bikes, opening skits/performances and costumes.

What is in Store for Fans?

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Red Bull Scramboo puts consumers at the heart of the experience, giving them the opportunity to imagine, build and perform.

“Red Bull Scramboo is ultimately a celebration of how Kenyans create, express themselves and have fun. It takes something familiar from our childhood — building up our bikes and showing off our riding style — and gives it an entirely new stage,” says Patrick Odong’o, a Red Bull athlete and Red Bull Scramboo judge.

With no professional cycling experience required, Red Bull Scramboo is deliberately designed to move beyond conventional ideas of what a cycling competition should look like. The bikes are not simply machines built for speed; they are expressions of the teams that created them.