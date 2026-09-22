Kenyan’s Darts Sensation Guarantees Himself Ksh2.6m After Sealing Second Straight World Championship Slot

David Munyua will return to the PDC World Darts Championship for a second year in a row after securing qualification following a tense final in Nairobi.

Kenyan darts sensation David Munyua has once again qualified for the prestigious PDC World Darts Championship, securing his spot after a dramatic victory in Nairobi.

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Munyua, a veterinary officer from Murang’a County who captured global attention with his remarkable run in the 2025 tournament, will return to the iconic Alexandra Palace in London.

He clinched his place in a nail-biting final at the African Dart Group Northern Africa Qualifier on Sunday, narrowly defeating compatriot Evans Njuguna 8-7 in a last-leg decider.

The victory denied Njuguna a debut appearance at darts' biggest event, which is scheduled to run from December 11, 2026, to January 3, 2027.

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Difficult Qualification Path

David Munyua had a tough qualification campaign. Image: Imago

The 30-year-old's path to qualification was anything but easy. After cruising through his opening matches, he dispatched Uganda’s Acidri Isaac Passi 5-1 in the quarter-finals and followed it with a dominant 6-0 win over another Ugandan, Okalany Robert Clegg.

SCENES IN NAIROBI! 🇰🇪



The winning moment from last night in Kenya, as David Munyua dramatically defeated Evans Njuguna to confirm his spot in the upcoming World Darts Championship! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6G7MKMJc79 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 21, 2026

However, his semi-final clash against fellow Kenyan Peter Wanjii provided a major scare. Munyua found himself trailing 3-5 before mounting a stunning comeback, winning four consecutive legs to seal a 7-5 victory.

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The final against Njuguna was a tense, back-and-forth affair. With the score tied, Njuguna pulled ahead to lead 7-6, putting him on the brink of victory. But Munyua held his nerve, clawing back to level the match and then winning the final leg to secure an 8-7 triumph and his ticket back to "Ally Pally."

In December 2025, Munyua made history by becoming the first Kenyan to not only qualify for but also win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship. In a memorable first-round encounter, he overcame a wasp sting to his eye to rally from two sets down and defeat Belgium's Mike de Decker, ranked 18th in the world at the time.

How Much Will Munyua Earn?

David Munyua is assured a multi-million pay at the 2027 PDC World Darts Championship. Image: Imago

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His fairytale run ended in the second round against Dutchman Kevin Doets, but not before he had earned significant prize money as second-round losers took home £25,000 (Ksh4.3 million).

By qualifying, Munyua is already assured £15,000 (Ksh2.6 million) which will go to first-round losers with the amount increasing as they advance while the winner of the 2027 World Darts Championships will pocket a cool £1 million (Ksh173 million).