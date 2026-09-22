Abud Omar: Multi-Million Contract Demand That Forced Harambee Stars Defender Out of Police

The Kenyan international had to find a new home after the law enforcers reportedly declined to cede to his demands for a big-paying deal.

Harambee Stars defender Abud Omar's recent transfer to Tusker FC was reportedly prompted by his former club, Kenya Police, declining his demand for a Ksh4 million sign-on fee and a substantial salary increase.

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According to Mozzart Sport, Omar requested the hefty sign-on fee to renew his contract, along with a monthly salary of Ksh400,000. However, Kenya Police were reportedly hesitant to meet these terms.

"Kenya Police were unwilling to meet the demands, considering his age and the possibility of investing that money in younger talent," a source told the outlet.

Tusker FC ultimately secured the defender's signature with a reported sign-on fee of Ksh2 million. The move is part of an aggressive recruitment drive by the Brewers, who have invested a reported Ksh10 million in new signings, signalling their ambition to reclaim the league title and make a strong showing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

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This spending spree is one of the largest by the club in recent years and underscores their commitment to winning silverware this season. Last season, Tusker ended a decade-long wait for the domestic cup by winning the FKF Cup, defeating Kenya Police 2-1 in the final.

Tusker’s Foreign Contingent

That victory earned them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they have already advanced to the second preliminary round after a 3-2 aggregate win over Sudan's Al Ahli Wad Madani.

Alongside Omar, Tusker's other major acquisition is Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma, who also commanded a Ksh2 million sign-on fee.

Mbaoma arrived from Nigerian top-flight side Remo Stars, where he was the league's top scorer with 14 goals and four assists. This marks his second stint in East African football, having previously played for APR in Rwanda.

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The club has also bolstered its squad with several other international players, including Ivorian winger Aboubacar Doumbia, Gambian Abdoulie Joof and Congolese trio Pavelh Ndzila Servel Akoula and Selasie Bless Akai. The club is expected to spend an additional Ksh3 million on work permits for its foreign contingent.