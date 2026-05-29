Kenyan Wonderkid Shines as Man City Beat Arsenal and PSG to Lift Trophy

Aymen Onyango produced standout performances against top European academies, helping Manchester City's youth side secure a major tournament victory.

Aymen Onyango has spearheaded the Manchester City Academy to a spectacular victory in the prestigious International City Cup.

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The youngster’s masterclass on the pitch has not only brought silverware to Eastlands but has also ignited immense pride and excitement across the global Kenyan sports diaspora.

The U11 tournament served as a grand stage for the young prodigy, who gave his all on the pitch. Facing off against some of the most revered football academies in the world, Onyango consistently delivered under pressure.

His standout moment came in a high-stakes clash against Premier League rivals Arsenal, where he netted a brilliant brace to dismantle the Gunners' defence.

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He proved to be a constant nightmare for opposition backlines throughout the competition, also finding the back of the net against European heavyweights Sporting CP and Celtic.

In the grand final against Paris Saint-Germain, Onyango rose to the occasion once more, scoring a crucial goal that helped seal the championship trophy for Manchester City.

The Onyango Legacy

Aymen Onyango is the son of Lucas Onyango, the legendary former Kenya Sevens rugby star. The elder Onyango, renowned for his blistering pace and powerhouse performances on the World Rugby Sevens circuit and in the UK rugby leagues, has clearly passed down his elite sporting genes and work ethic to his son.

Born in Nairobi and raised in the United Kingdom, Aymen Onyango’s football journey began at a remarkably fast pace. Before committing his development to Manchester City, the young forward underwent highly competitive trials with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

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Ultimately, he chose to join the world-class setup at the Manchester City Academy at just eight years old. Since then, his progression has been meteoric, culminating in this standout tournament performance.

A Bright Future for Harambee Stars

Though still in the formative years of his development, football pundits and scouts are already labelling Onyango as a genuine star in the making.

As part of a new generation of dual-nationality and diaspora talent rising through world-class European systems, Aymen Onyango represents a bright new dawn for Kenyan football.

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