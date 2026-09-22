Harambee Stars Secure Friendly with Regional Rivals Amid Reports of Mutiny in Camp Over Unpaid Dues

Kenya will play one of their East African counterparts next month after taking on Eritrea and Guinea in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Harambee Stars are reportedly set to face off with Rwanda next month after landing a friendly match to add into their upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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Kenya are preparing to host Eritrea in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in Nairobi on Saturday, September 26, and after that, they will travel to Conakry for a clash with Guinea on October 1.

With the international break lasting three weeks, Benni McCarthy’s men will utilise the time well by playing against Rwanda in a friendly match.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! 🇷🇼🇰🇪



Rwanda’s Amavubi will face Kenya’s Harambee Stars in an international friendly on October 5, 2026, at Amahoro Stadium. ⚽️



AMAVUBI Arakina umukino wa Gicuti na Kenya ku ya 6 Ukwkaira kuri Stade Amahoro. @BBKIGALIFM 89.7 FM pic.twitter.com/2f31EATNEf — IMFURAYACU Jean Luc (@imfuraluc01) September 22, 2026

According to reports in Rwanda, the match will be played at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on October 5 in what will be the first meeting between the two countries since November 2021.

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Kenya and Rwanda have faced off eight times down the years with Harambee Stars winning four and another four games ending in a draw.

Mutiny in Harambee Stars Camp?

Meanwhile, even as they prepare for the Eritrea match, latest reports claim the Harambee Stars players have resolved to boycott training until a number of their grievances are addressed.

Chief among them is the issue of delayed allowances with the players claiming unpaid dues stretching from friendly matches against Equatorial Guinea and Senegal last November to the two games against Lesotho played in South Africa in June 2026.

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Further, the players also have an issue with the quality of accommodation facilities availed to them during national team duties as well as the travel arrangements.