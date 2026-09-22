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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to Receive Highest Honor in Her Hometown 27 Years After LL Cool J

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:58 - 22 September 2026
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Image: Imago
The American sprinter will be the recipient of the "Key to the City," in her hometown following her remarkable track achievements.
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For the first time in over a quarter-century, the City of Georgetown will bestow its highest honor, the "Key to the City," upon one of its own.

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Georgetown County native and decorated Olympic champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden is set to receive the prestigious award next month.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 7 at 4 PM at the new Georgetown City Hall. Councilmember Jessie Walker made the announcement during a City Council meeting last week.

This marks a significant occasion for the city, as the last recipient of the key was entertainer LL Cool J back in 1999.

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Why Jefferson-Wooden is Being Honored

A graduate of Carvers Bay High School and Coastal Carolina University, Jefferson-Wooden has established herself as a dominant force on the global athletics stage. Her impressive career includes standout performances at the highest levels of competition.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she secured a bronze medal in the 100 meters and anchored Team USA to a gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay.

She followed this with a historic performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where she became the first American woman to win gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay at a single championship.

More recently, Jefferson-Wooden triumphed in both the 100 and 200 meters at the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Her winning time of 21.47 seconds in the 200 meters was the third-fastest ever recorded in the history of the women's event.

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