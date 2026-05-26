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Kenyan Coaches Turn Heat on AFC Leopards’ Fred Ambani Over Tribal Remark Towards Referee

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 21:18 - 26 May 2026
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Fred Ambani © AFC Leopards
AFC Leopards coach Fred Ambani has been condemned following a divisive remark targeting referee Oyoo Diego who oversaw his team’s loss to APS Bomet.
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The Kenya National Coaches Association (KENFOCA) has publicly condemned comments made by AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani, adding to the pressure on the FKF Premier League club.

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Ambani's controversial statements followed his team's 2-1 defeat to APS Bomet on Sunday. The loss was a bitter pill for Ingwe, as it mathematically confirmed that their arch-rivals, Gor Mahia, would be crowned league champions.

Following the match, the former midfielder voiced his anger over the officiating, specifically targeting referee Oyoo Diego. "If we cannot change the officiating, we have a problem in Kenya," Ambani stated. "You cannot give a title-deciding game to a referee like this. The federation has to look into this."

However, it was other parts of his post-match interview that drew significant backlash, with many in the football community describing his remarks as discriminatory and tribal.

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In a press release issued on Tuesday, KENFOCA expressed its disappointment. "KENFOCA and the wider football community were disappointed to learn of the tribal remarks made by Head Coach Fred Ambani in a recent media address. Such comments are unacceptable," the statement, signed by Secretary General John Njogu Kamande, read.

Ambani Slammed Over Divisive Comment

The association emphasised the influential role coaches play and their duty to promote unity. "They contradict the spirit of the game, the principles of KENFOCA, and the values of unity that football is meant to uphold," the statement continued. "A coach holds a position of influence over young players and supporters, and with that influence comes the responsibility to unite, not divide."

Quoting former South African president Nelson Mandela, KENFOCA highlighted sport's unique ability to bring people together. "As Nelson Mandela said, ‘Sport has the power to change the world... It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.’ Tribal statements betray that power and send the wrong message to the next generation of players and fans."

Ambani's question regarding the referee, "What is his origin?", appears to have been a key factor in the escalating criticism.

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KENFOCA has urged the AFC Leopards management to take prompt and decisive action to address the situation and reinforce the club's stance on inclusivity.

"We call on AFC Leopards management to address this matter swiftly and transparently and to reaffirm the club’s commitment to non-discrimination and inclusivity," the association concluded. "Football in Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, regardless of tribe, background, or region."

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