Chance for Benni McCarthy? Harambee Stars Coach’s Dream Job Becomes Available in South Africa
Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has an opportunity to land one of his dream jobs back home in South Africa.
South African giants Kizer Chiefs confirmed that they have parted ways with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of the season and will be looking to appoint a new man in the hot seat.
Kaze and Ben Youssef took over last September when they were elevated from assistants to veteran coach Nasreddine Nabi to the main men until the end of the season and after guiding the Glamour Boys to third place, their best finish in six years, the club has opted against extending their contracts.
We want to extend our gratitude to the coaches for their dedication and contribution, and wish them all the best in their future.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 26, 2026
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“With the season concluded, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of their two-year contracts with the club,” Chiefs said through a club statement.
McCarthy Among Favourites for Chiefs Job
“Ben Youssef joined Amakhosi at the start of the 2024/25 season, with Kaze arriving in October 2024. Both initially served as assistants to former coach Nasreddine Nabi, who officially left the Club in October 2025.
“After Nabi’s exit, the duo stepped up to lead the senior team and guided the side to an improved 54 points in the league, which is the Club’s second best tally in the past eleven years. They also missed out on the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup on goal difference, ending Group D with 10 points.”
Chiefs are now in the process of looking for a new coach and McCarthy is among those who have been linked to the role, alongside former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane and current Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Harambee Stars Boss Didn’t Hide Interest
Speaking during the launch of his book in March, McCarthy did not hide his desire to coach Chiefs, making it clear that it remains his dream job as he has supported the club since he was a child.
“If the chairman [Irvin Khoza] asked me to join Pirates, and Chiefs came to me. I would go to Chiefs because it’s my team, I supported [it], you understand?” McCarthy told iDiski Times.
“But, I’m in a situation where if they don’t want you, I don’t force anything upon anyone. So, I won’t avail myself for an interview or anything. But if they think that I’m the right fit, or something like that, of course, we’re there to have those discussions. But, thus far, nothing has come through.”
It remains to be seen whom Chiefs will settle on after a difficult season that ended in some positive fashion.