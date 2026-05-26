Advertisement

Chance for Benni McCarthy? Harambee Stars Coach’s Dream Job Becomes Available in South Africa

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 17:39 - 26 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Benni McCarthy.
Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy is among names being mentioned for a top job in South Africa after it became vacant a few months after he expressed interest.
Advertisement

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has an opportunity to land one of his dream jobs back home in South Africa.

Advertisement

South African giants Kizer Chiefs confirmed that they have parted ways with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of the season and will be looking to appoint a new man in the hot seat.

Kaze and Ben Youssef took over last September when they were elevated from assistants to veteran coach Nasreddine Nabi to the main men until the end of the season and after guiding the Glamour Boys to third place, their best finish in six years, the club has opted against extending their contracts.

“With the season concluded, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of their two-year contracts with the club,” Chiefs said through a club statement.

Advertisement

McCarthy Among Favourites for Chiefs Job

“Ben Youssef joined Amakhosi at the start of the 2024/25 season, with Kaze arriving in October 2024. Both initially served as assistants to former coach Nasreddine Nabi, who officially left the Club in October 2025.

Benni McCarthy Receives Massive Backing to Lead Harambee Stars to AFCON 2027 Glory
Benni McCarthy.

“After Nabi’s exit, the duo stepped up to lead the senior team and guided the side to an improved 54 points in the league, which is the Club’s second best tally in the past eleven years. They also missed out on the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup on goal difference, ending Group D with 10 points.”

Advertisement

Chiefs are now in the process of looking for a new coach and McCarthy is among those who have been linked to the role, alongside former Mamelodi Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane and current Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Harambee Stars Boss Didn’t Hide Interest

Speaking during the launch of his book in March, McCarthy did not hide his desire to coach Chiefs, making it clear that it remains his dream job as he has supported the club since he was a child.

Advertisement
Benni McCarthy
Benni McCarthy. Image: Imago

“If the chairman [Irvin Khoza] asked me to join Pirates, and Chiefs came to me. I would go to Chiefs because it’s my team, I supported [it], you understand?” McCarthy told iDiski Times.

“But, I’m in a situation where if they don’t want you, I don’t force anything upon anyone. So, I won’t avail myself for an interview or anything. But if they think that I’m the right fit, or something like that, of course, we’re there to have those discussions. But, thus far, nothing has come through.”

It remains to be seen whom Chiefs will settle on after a difficult season that ended in some positive fashion.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Kaizer Chiefs Premier Soccer League Benni McCarthy
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Madagascar Put Rivals on Notice Ahead UFAK Karate Championships in Nairobi
MMA & Combat Sports
26.05.2026
Madagascar Put Rivals on Notice Ahead UFAK Karate Championships in Nairobi
2027 World Championships Shocker for Ferdinand Omanyala, Julius Yego and Co as World Athletics Sets Tough Qualification Standards
Athletics
26.05.2026
2027 World Championships Shocker for Ferdinand Omanyala, Julius Yego and Co as World Athletics Sets Tough Qualification Standards
Mamelodi Sundowns Boss Explains Why Pitso Mosimane Did Not Replace Miguel Cardoso
Football
26.05.2026
Mamelodi Sundowns Boss Explains Why Pitso Mosimane Did Not Replace Miguel Cardoso
Chance for Benni McCarthy? Harambee Stars Coach’s Dream Job Becomes Available in South Africa
Harambee Stars
26.05.2026
Chance for Benni McCarthy? Harambee Stars Coach’s Dream Job Becomes Available in South Africa
‘Celebrate for What?’ - Ugandan President Slams Arsenal Celebrations as he Declines Title Party Invitation [VIDEO]
Football
26.05.2026
‘Celebrate for What?’ - Ugandan President Slams Arsenal Celebrations as he Declines Title Party Invitation [VIDEO]
FKF President Hussein Mohammed Addresses Future With McDonald Mariga and Co After FIFA Ruling
Football
26.05.2026
FKF President Hussein Mohammed Addresses Future With McDonald Mariga and Co After FIFA Ruling