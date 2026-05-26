Mamelodi Sundowns Boss Explains Why Pitso Mosimane Did Not Replace Miguel Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has lifted the lid on why he stuck with coach Miguel Cardoso when it was reported that Pitso Mosimane was set to replace him.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has opened up on why he did not sack coach Miguel Cardoso amid widespread reports that he was to be replaced by Pitso Mosimane.

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Cardoso came increasingly under pressure in late 2025 and early this year when Sundowns were not doing well on the pitch with results and performances leaving a lot to be desired.

That led to reports that the club was about to sack him with Mosimame waiting in the wings to replace him but it did not happen as Cardoso stayed on and finished the season, delivering the trophy that the club craves, the CAF Champions League.

Motsepe says he had no doubt about Cardoso once he realised that he had not lost the dressing room while everyone was determined to get it right.

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Motsepe on Why He Stuck With Cardoso

Miguel Cardoso (L) retained his job amid reports that Pisto Mosimane (R) was to replace him. Image: Imago

“I feel proud of the coach and the group because that belief and conviction that I had was because of the group,” Motsepe said on Tuesday.

“I saw the way the group was wounded to the coach in the tough times and the way they held each other together in the tough times. That gave me a lot of confidence.

“At the same time, the things that we said during his [Cardoso’s] interview before he came to the football club. The ambition and vision that he had and how he wanted to instill his tactics and his philosophy in our football club.

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“It was very interesting and very interesting to me. It was a very talented squad and we needed something to click within the group and credit must go to the coach and technical team for finding that ability to help us click.”

Mosimane’s Sundowns Return Looks to Be Over

Tlhopie Motsepe reveals why he always believed Miguel Cardoso will win the CAF Champions League title! 👆🔥💯#AirMobile #BetwayPrem #AbsaFootballFridays pic.twitter.com/sYpYdUmvSV — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) May 26, 2026

The Sundowns boss says he was thrilled by the resilience shown by the team during those difficult times, giving him belief that it would have been wrong to bring in a new coach.

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“I also think it was the tough times, it was the circumstances that demanded the group to either sink or swim and how they reacted gave me a lot of confidence when times were tough to believe in the project, the coach and the technical director as well was right there to support the group,” he added.