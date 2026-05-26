2027 World Championships Shocker for Ferdinand Omanyala, Julius Yego and Co as World Athletics Sets Tough Qualification Standards

Kenyan athletes looking to seal tickets to the 2027 World Championships have their work cut out after World Athletics set very tough qualification standards.

Athletes looking to secure qualification to the 2027 World Athletics Championships have received a rude awakening after World Athletics revealed very high qualification standards.

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World Athletics delivered the shocker on Tuesday when it published the qualifying standards for various events with the qualifying window already open for some while others will gear up later in the year.

The men’s 100m is one of those whose standards have gone up with sprinters looking to seal a ticket to Beijing next year required to hit 9.95 seconds for men and 10.96 seconds for women during the qualifying period.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala, who clocked 9.94 in Xiamen last weekend, will hope to maintain his great form in 2026 and nick the ticket with the 100m among events whose qualification will take place between August 23, 2026 and August 22, 2027.

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Kenyan athletes will also have to up their game to qualify for the 800m as the men will need to hit a lofty 1:43.00 while women will require a time of 1:57.50 to qualify. In 1,500m, 3:30.00 is the standard for men and 3:58.00 for women, while in 5,000m, men will need a time of 12:50.00 and women 14:36.00 to seal a ticket to Beijing.

Who Else Has a Tough Road Ahead?

In the 10,000m, Kenyan men and others looking to qualify will have to clock 26:48.00 while women will require 30:40.00. In the marathon, Kenyans will feel confident of clocking the 2:06:00 required for men and 2:23:20 for women with qualification for marathon open from November 3, 2025 until May 2, 2027.

Already a number of Kenyans, led by world record holder Sabastian Sawe (1:59:30) have already hit the marathon qualifying standard.

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Another race where Kenyans have huge interest and whose standards have gone up is the steeplechase where qualification standard is now 8:08.00 for men and 9:05.50 for women.

In field events, former world champion Julius Yego has his work cut out as he will need a throw of 85.50m during the qualification period to qualify for the 2027 World Championships.

Yego last hit this mark at the 2025 World Championships when he finished sixth overall and will need to maintain the lofty standards.

Qualification will be determined through a dual pathway: achieving specific entry standards and securing a high position in the world rankings. For the 2027 event, the system aims for approximately 40% of athletes to qualify via entry standards, with the remaining 60% earning their spots through the world rankings.

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Multiple Ways to Qualify for Beijing 2027

Athletes in individual events can qualify for Beijing 27 in one of four ways:

Achieving the entry standard within the qualification window. Securing a high finishing position at designated competitions. Receiving a wild card entry. Qualifying via their world rankings position at the end of the ranking period.

The qualification periods vary by discipline: Marathon: November 3, 2025, to May 2, 2027. 10,000m, Race Walks, Combined Events, and Relays: February 23, 2026, to August 22, 2027. All other individual events: August 23, 2026, to August 22, 2027.

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