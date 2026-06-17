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Kenyan Club Slapped With FIFA Transfer Ban Over Close to Ksh4 Million Bill

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:05 - 17 June 2026
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Bandari FC have hit with a transfer ban. Image: Bandari FC/Facebook
Coastal side Bandari have been barred from signing new players until an outstanding payment of nearly Ksh4 million is paid to their ex-coach.
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FKF Premier League club Bandari FC has been sanctioned with a transfer ban by FIFA after failing to pay outstanding dues to their former head coach, Mohamed Borji.

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In a communication dated June 16, 2026, the world football governing body confirmed that the Mombasa-based side had not adhered to a previous financial ruling. This non-compliance triggered the disciplinary action.

The initial ruling by the FIFA Football Tribunal’s Players’ Status Chamber mandated Bandari to pay Borji a total of $28,983.87 (approximately Ksh3.75 million). This amount comprises $6,483.87 (Ksh KSh840,000) in unpaid salary and an additional $22,500 (Ksh2.9 million) as compensation for breach of contract.

Failure to Settle Dues Lands Bandari in Trouble

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Due to the club's failure to settle this debt, FIFA has now prohibited Bandari from registering any new players, both domestically and internationally. The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been instructed to implement this ban at the national level.

The sanction will remain active until the full amount is paid. If the debt remains unsettled, the ban could last for a maximum of three consecutive registration periods.

This development is a major blow to Bandari's plans for the upcoming 2026/27 season, as they will be unable to strengthen their squad until the financial obligation to Borji is met.

Borji's tenure with the club ended on December 11, 2025. At the time, the separation was described as a mutual agreement following a technical review. Bernard Mwalala was appointed as his successor and managed the team for the remainder of the season.

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