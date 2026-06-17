Thomas Partey Accused of Lying on Visa Form After Being Denied Entry to Canada

Thomas Partey Accused of Lying on Visa Form After Being Denied Entry to Canada

Thomas Partey: Ghana Star Accused of Lying on Visa Form After Being Denied Entry to Canada

Thomas Partey was denied entry to Canada after a court ruling over discrepancies in his World Cup visa application.

A Canadian court has determined that Ghanaian international Thomas Partey provided false information on his temporary visa application ahead of the World Cup, where he claimed to have no criminal history.

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The former Arsenal midfielder, 33, answered "No" when asked on the application if he had ever been charged with a crime.

However, Partey is currently facing seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Canadian authorities initially rejected his visa request for the match against Panama in Toronto on June 18. An appeal by the Ghana Football Association was subsequently denied by a Federal Court judge in Ottawa, who dismissed an emergency injunction application.

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Court Breaks Silence After Thomas Partey Visa Dilemma

The court's ruling highlighted the discrepancy in Partey's application from May 21. "In the statutory criminality and security questions of the application, the applicant [Partey] answered ‘No’ to having ever committed, been arrested for, charged with or convicted of any criminal offence in any country," the ruling stated as quoted by The Sun Sports.

In his decision, the judge explained that a conviction is not necessary for a person to be deemed inadmissible to the country. He noted that the "serious criminal charges" Partey faces are sufficient grounds for the denial, regardless of the lack of a conviction.

"While the circumstances are unusual and important to him and his national team, they do not rise to the level of irreparable harm," the judge ruled.

"The law does not require a conviction to find an applicant inadmissible. Rather, simply having reasonable grounds to believe an offence has been committed is sufficient."

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Despite the Canadian setback, Partey has been granted a visa by the United States government, allowing him to join the squad at their main base in Providence, Rhode Island. He had intended to travel with the team from their base camp to Toronto for the opening match.

A FIFA statement confirmed Partey was denied entry and will miss the game against Panama, forcing him to remain in the US. He is, however, expected to be available for Ghana's second group stage match against England in Boston on June 23.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas," the statement read.

"As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."

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The court's decision came just hours after Ghana's manager, Carlos Queiroz, expressed uncertainty about the situation during a pre-match press conference.