William Lenkupae of Kenya controls the ball during a friendly match with Lesotho. Image: FKF Media

William Lenkupae of Kenya controls the ball during a friendly match with Lesotho. Image: FKF Media

Kenya vs Lesotho: Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineup, Time and Where to Watch as Harambee Stars Look to Save Face

Ahead of Harambee Stars’ second friendly match against lowly Lesotho, here is some key information about Benni McCarthy’s team.

Harambee Stars will seek to end their tour of South Africa with a win as they face Lesotho in their second friendly match in Pretoria on Sunday

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Preview

Kenya failed to beat the African minnows on Thursday when they could only draw 1-1 and struggled to break their opponents down, creating a few chances which they also did not utilise.

There is hope that it will change on Sunday when they need to finish off with a win to boost their morale while head coach Benni McCarthy continues to look at different players and test various combinations.

Stanley Wilson of Kenya in action against Lesotho. Image: FKF Media

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On Thursday, Frank Odhiambo’s 12th minute goal was cancelled out by Lesotho’s Thabo Makhele in the 70th minute but it was a game that Kenya struggled to impose themselves on.

Having failed to beat Lesotho in four meetings now, pressure is on McCarthy to find a winning formula on Sunday as another poor result will see the spotlight turned on him given the Southern Africans are ranked 145th on the FIFA ranking, 34 places below Kenya.

Team News

There are no injury concerns within McCarthy’s squad and what is expected is perhaps national team debuts for Deon Woodman, Sammy Henia-Kamau and Sydeny Agina who were not involved on Thursday.

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AFC Leopards youngster Kelly Madada and Amos Nondi, who were late inclusions in McCarthy’s squad, as well as goalkeeper Brian Bwire will also hope to play after missing out three days ago.

Time and Where to Watch

Micah Obiero of Kenya chases the ball while playing against Lesotho. Image: FKF Media

The match will kick off at 4pm (Kenyan time) at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa and will be live on the Lesotho Football Association Facebook page.

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Predicted Harambee Stars Lineup