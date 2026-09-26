Kenya vs Eritrea: Preview, Team News and Prediction for Harambee Stars’ AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Harambee Stars will kick off their 2027 AFCON qualifiers with a home clash against Eritrea and here is all you need to know about the game.

Harambee Stars will kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this Saturday, hosting Eritrea in a Group D opener.

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The group also features South Africa and Guinea, with all teams set to face each other in two-legged fixtures.

Kenya vs Eritrea Preview

However, this weekend's clash presents a unique scenario for both nations. As one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya has already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 finals.

Despite this, CAF regulations require them to participate in the qualifiers to maintain competitive fitness and ensure a balanced tournament schedule.

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While Kenya's spot is guaranteed regardless of their group stage performance, their participation significantly alters the stakes for their opponents. Only the highest-ranked team in Group D, excluding Kenya, will earn a ticket to the continental showpiece.

For Kenya's coach Benni McCarthy, this campaign offers a valuable opportunity to fine-tune his squad's tactics and playing style ahead of the main event next year. The team enters this match with mixed results from their June friendlies, where they drew 1-1 with Lesotho before securing a convincing 4-0 victory in the second leg.

However, their preparations have been far from smooth. A player strike over unpaid allowances from the summer fixtures disrupted training, with the Ministry of Sports only resolving the issue 48 hours before the match. The team's match fitness will be under scrutiny following the standoff.

On the other hand, Eritrea, known as the Red Sea Camels, arrive in Nairobi with momentum. They are fresh from a preliminary round victory over Eswatini, a win largely credited to their diaspora-based players. They also hold a psychological edge, having famously defeated Kenya in Nairobi two decades ago, and will be determined to top the group.

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Match Details and Kick-Off Time

The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at Nyayo National Stadium. Kick-off is set for 4:00 PM East Africa Time.

Team News

Kenya's preparations have also been troubled. The squad's training was severely hampered by the strike over outstanding payments with the players only training on Friday, a day before kick-off.

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McCarthy saw his team decimated by injuries even before he named his final squad and he has also confirmed that captain Michael Olunga will not be involved on Saturday due to injury.

It leaves Ryan Ogam and English-born Micah Obiero as the two experienced strikers in the squad although McCarthy still has an array of attacking talents to rely on.

Meanwhile, Eritrea faces significant off-field challenges. After seven home-based players defected and sought asylum in South Africa, the federation has drastically changed its selection policy. The current squad is composed of 27 overseas-based players and only three locals in an effort to prevent further defections.

Head-to-Head Record

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Historically, Kenya has the upper hand, with five wins to Eritrea's three, and one draw between them. However, Eritrea has dominated recent history, winning the last three consecutive encounters. Their most recent meeting was in the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, where Eritrea secured a decisive 4-1 victory over Kenya.

Match Prediction: Kenya 2-1 Eritrea