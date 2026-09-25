Michael Olunga: Benni McCarthy Breaks Silence on Harambee Stars Captain’s Absence Ahead of Eritrea Clash

Benni McCarthy has shed light on Michael Olunga’s situation as Harambee Stars prepare for their AFCON 2027 opener against Eritrea.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has cleared the air regarding the absence of captain Michael Olunga ahead of Kenya’s opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifying fixture against Eritrea.

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Speaking during the official pre-match press conference ahead of the highly anticipated clash at Nyayo National Stadium, the South African tactician addressed the key talking points surrounding the national team camp, focusing on Michael Olunga's physical condition and the decision-making process behind naming a matchday captain in the striker's absence.

The technical bench has had to navigate compressed preparation timelines alongside critical fitness evaluations for key senior players, making the manager's press conference a crucial source of clarity for supporters and media alike.

Michael Olunga: Prioritising Long-Term Health Over Short-Term Risk

Michael Olunga, who recently returned to action for his club following a lengthy injury spell, experienced physical discomfort after increasing his workload.

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Benni McCarthy explained that while the striker was eager to represent the nation, medical assessments advised against taking unnecessary risks that could aggravate his condition.

“Michael Olunga came back from a serious injury and had a couple of appearances for his club, coming on as a sub and then on Monday, he started his first match since coming back from the injury,” Benni McCarthy said.

“He told me he has a little bit of stiffness in his legs, and the scan picked up some strains, and we decided to avoid taking risks so that he can be available for the next matches and hopefully during AFCON 2027. We want to avoid anything bad happening to him and losing him for a long time. The smartest thing for me is to allow Michael to continue his rehab, and then we shall see.”

Protecting Kenya's AFCON 2027 Vision

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Benni McCarthy’s cautious stance highlights a strategic approach to squad management as Kenya prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

While every qualifier presents a rare opportunity to build winning momentum, the head coach is aware that risking Michael Olunga for a single fixture could carry long-term consequences.

Michael Olunga's presence in the squad remains central to Kenya's ambition of making a strong impact on home soil during the 2027 finals.

By granting the striker additional time to undergo rehabilitation and rebuild full match sharpness at club level, the coaching staff aims to ensure Michael Olunga returns to the national setup at peak physical capacity for upcoming fixtures, including the trip to face Guinea in Conakry.

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In the interim, his absence opens doors for emerging attacking talent within the squad to step up and showcase their capabilities on the international stage.

Resolving the Captaincy Conundrum Ahead of Kickoff

With Olunga sidelined, questions naturally turned to who will wear the captain’s armband and lead the team out against Eritrea. Michael Olunga has been the anchor of the Harambee Stars squad for years, leaving a significant leadership void on the pitch.

When asked about the captaincy hierarchy, McCarthy revealed that the technical team prefers a structured, step-by-step approach, first confirming the starting eleven based on tactical requirements before designating the match captain.

“We shall have a sit-down with the technical team and establish who will go out and represent us tomorrow. Previously, Abud Omar was the captain in CHAN, but we shall see how to go about it tomorrow. Once the team is sorted, then we can select the captain.”

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