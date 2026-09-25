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Ryan Ogam Reveals Why He Struggled in Austria as He Sets New Target at Belgian Club

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 18:20 - 25 September 2026
Ryan Ogam has revealed what made his time in Austria difficult as he looks to make a fresh impact in Belgium.
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Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam has reflected on his challenging spell at Austrian Bundesliga outfit Wolfsberger AC while looking forward to a fresh start following his season-long loan move to Belgian second-tier club RFC Liège.

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Ryan Ogam found first-team minutes hard to come by after making his move to Austrian football. His adaptation process was further complicated as he was forced to miss crucial pre-season preparations with Wolfsberger to represent Kenya at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Pre-Season Setback and Adaptation in Austria

In modern football, pre-season training is where tactical principles are drilled, and squad chemistry is established.

Missing that vital period left Ryan Ogam playing catch-up, forcing him to bide his time and regain match fitness with Wolfsberger’s reserve side.

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Reflecting on his time in Austria and the circumstances that hampered his immediate integration into the senior team, Ogam admitted the transition tested his resilience:

"It has not been easy…I missed pre-season because of CHAN, and that is the reason why I wasn’t playing, because I hadn’t gelled with the team. I had to play in the reserve team, and it was also important for me," Ryan Ogam said.

Despite the frustration of not breaking directly into Wolfsberger's starting lineup, Ryan Ogam chose to view his time with the reserve team as a necessary stepping stone.

Playing in the regional leagues allowed him to adapt to the physical intensity and overall pace of European football.

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Embracing the Belgian Challenge at RFC Liège

In search of regular first-team football and a platform to showcase his goalscoring instinct, Ryan Ogam finalised a loan deal to RFC Liège in the Belgian Challenger Pro League.

The historic club provides the Kenyan forward with an ideal environment to rebuild momentum, gain valuable minutes, and establish himself in European competition.

Now settled in his new surroundings in Belgium, Ogam is approaching the campaign with a positive mindset, determined to make an impact on the pitch for both his club and the national team:

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"And now, I have moved to Belgium; I’m just trying to enjoy it and hopefully score goals there and even for the national team. I’m just enjoying every bit of the moment," he added.

The loan spell comes at a pivotal juncture in Ogam's career as the Belgian second tier is known for its competitive nature and high physical demands, making it a proven launching pad for emerging talents looking to refine their game and prove themselves on the European stage.

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