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Harambee Stars: Time and Where to Watch Kenya vs Eritrea’s AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:21 - 26 September 2026
Harambee Stars players in training. Image: FKF
As Harambee Stars begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, here is where you can watch them live against Eritrea.
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Harambee Stars are set to kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

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Kenya come into the match on the back of a chaotic week that has seen the players boycott training over pending allowances.

Benni McCarthy’s men have only had one session, done on Friday, but will be expected to rise to the occasion in front of home supporters.

Harambee Stars are returning to action since June, when they played Lesotho back-to-back, and while they are qualified by virtue of being co-hosts, McCarthy has insisted they are looking to finish top or at least second in a group that also has his country South Africa and Guinea.

Time and Where to Watch

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The match will kick off at 4pm at Nyayo Stadium and fans can watch it live and free on NTV and listen in on Nation FM.

Kenya come into the match undefeated in their last three games, having beaten Grenada 3-0 in March, drew 1-1 with Lesotho before beating the South Africans 4-0 in June.

Eritrea, meanwhile, last played in March, beating Eswatini 2-0 and then 2-1 in the preliminary round of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

The two sides last faced off in December 2019 when Eritrea thrashed Kenya 4-1 in a CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup match.

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