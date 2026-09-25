Benni McCarthy Gives Zak Vyner Update as He Battles to Stop Harambee Stars From Becoming a 'Sinking Ship'

Benni McCarthy Gives Zak Vyner Update as He Battles to Stop Harambee Stars From Becoming a 'Sinking Ship'

Benni McCarthy On Why He Must 'Beg' Foreign-Based Players to Join Harambee Stars Amid 'Sinking Ship' Situation

Benni McCarthy has revealed what caused Zak Vyner’s trauma as he battles to keep Harambee Stars from becoming a ‘sinking ship’.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has delivered a scathing and honest assessment of the administrative turmoil hindering Kenyan football.

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The South African tactician revealed how past operational failures have severely damaged the national team's ability to recruit top-tier foreign-based talent.

Speaking about the challenge of building a competitive squad capable of challenging Africa's footballing powerhouses, Benni McCarthy highlighted the lingering consequences of bureaucratic blunders, most notably the traumatic experience that left defender Zak Vyner stranded during his initial call-up.

Benni McCarthy: The Strategic Importance of Foreign-Based Talent

For Benni McCarthy, expanding Kenya's player pool to include professionals operating in top European leagues is a necessity if the national team hopes to raise its standards.

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Integrating players accustomed to the demands of foreign leagues elevates the overall quality of the squad while serving as an invaluable learning environment for home-based talent.

Emphasising the transformative impact that elite foreign-based professionals bring to the national team setup, McCarthy explained:

"It will strengthen the team. It will give us more opportunities because you bring in more professional players, and the local players that we have, the young players that we have, can learn a lot from having players of that calibre. For example, Zak Vyner is somebody that we're regularly in contact with," Benni McCarthy said.

According to the head coach, the presence of established players from competitive foreign leagues instils professionalism, discipline, and high-performance standards that filter directly down to younger local prospects in the camp.

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The Zak Vyner Saga: Administrative Failure

The ongoing struggle to convince defender Zak Vyner to re-commit to Harambee Stars stems directly from a deeply mismanaged attempt to integrate him into the squad under a previous administration.

Having travelled to join the national team after accepting a call-up, the defender was assured by local officials that all legal requirements were fully sorted.

However, Benni McCarthy noted that on the very eve of a crucial international fixture, administrative officials informed the player that his documentation was incomplete and that he was ineligible to play.

To make matters worse, the squad departed for an away fixture, leaving the defender behind in Nairobi to navigate the fallout alone.

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Reflecting on the psychological damage caused by that administrative oversight, Benni McCarthy outlined the exact circumstances that led to the defender's reluctance.

"The problem with Zach is that he came under the previous regime. So I think because of the experience that he had, where he was here and dealing with the passport, getting his papers so that he can play, he was told that everything was organised,” he said.

“He's ready; he can play, and then on the eve of the game, they told him no sorry, the papers weren't ready, so that is bad organisation from whoever was dealing with those kinds of things. So then the player ended up sacrificing wanting to come to play for Kenya, but the experience that he had was terrifying because then the team went and travelled away, and he got left behind. Because of that experience, he doesn't want to commit."

Rebuilding Trust Through Patience and Personal Persuasion

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Undeterred by past administrative failings, McCarthy has taken it upon himself to repair damaged relationships and rebuild trust with players who were previously let down by the system.

The former UEFA Champions League winner has maintained direct, consistent communication with Vyner, attempting to convince him that the current coaching setup operates under higher professional standards.

While progress is being made, Benni McCarthy acknowledged that healing old wounds requires time, empathy, and constant reassurance.

"Slowly but surely, I think we were making progress, and eventually he will come and try and get all the paperwork and passport sorted, and then we'll see him back in the national team," he added.

"But for that we have to just be a bit more patient because it's convincing someone that has had a very bad experience in the past. That’s the problem that we are facing with Zach."

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Benni McCarthy Lambasts Off-Pitch Chaos

Beyond the specific case of Vyner, Benni McCarthy expressed immense frustration with the broader operational hurdles, governance issues, and logistical deficiencies that continue to plague Kenyan football behind closed doors.

The coach revealed that convincing high-profile dual-nationality players to represent Kenya requires setting aside his own personal pride to convince prospects to take a leap of faith.

In a powerful closing statement, McCarthy laid bare the harsh realities of managing Harambee Stars amidst systemic administrative instability.

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"Whatever is happening in Kenyan football makes my job just almost even more difficult, with what goes on behind the scenes and how operations are being run. So yeah, players don't want to come to a sinking ship, basically,” Benni McCarthy said.