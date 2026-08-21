Kenya Tightens Match-Fixing Laws as MPs Approve Sh10 Million Fine and Jail Term

Kenya has taken a major step towards tightening its fight against match-fixing, with lawmakers approving tougher measures for offenders.

Kenyan lawmakers have significantly strengthened a bill to criminalise match-fixing, introducing harsh new penalties for offenders in a decisive move to protect the integrity of local sports.

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On Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the National Assembly passed the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026, after incorporating several key amendments.

The bill, sponsored by nominated MP Irene Mayaka, marks a major step toward eliminating match-fixing and other forms of manipulation from the country's sporting competitions.

Kenya Moves to Crack Down on Match-Fixing

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During the session, Members of Parliament voted to increase the proposed fine for those found guilty of match-fixing from Sh1 million to a substantial Sh10 million, or three times the value of the manipulation. The potential jail sentence was also extended from one year to five years.

The bill defines "manipulation of sports competition" as any action where a person "offers, gives, solicits or receives an undue advantage, whether financial or otherwise, with the intent to improperly influence the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a sports competition."

This includes a wide range of illicit activities, such as: Conspiring to manipulate a sporting event. An athlete intentionally underperforming to achieve a predetermined outcome.

Misusing insider information for betting or manipulation. Coercing or inducing another person to engage in match-fixing.

MP Irene Mayaka explained that the tougher penalties were a direct result of feedback from stakeholders and fellow legislators during earlier debates.

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"Most members felt that the initial fine I had suggested of Sh1 million was not punitive enough," she stated. "As has been observed by most people, anyone who is a beneficiary of match-fixing could be profiting from a very high sum of money. A fine of Sh1 million doesn't feel punitive enough."

Patrick Korir, CEO of Nairobi City Stars, a football club previously targeted by match-fixers, welcomed the stringent measures.

"My recommendation was a five-year jail term and a Sh5 million fine, so improving it to Sh10 million is perfect because it has to be really stringent," Korir said.

He also called on the Football Kenya Federation to intensify its own efforts to combat match-fixing now that a robust legal framework is imminent.

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DCI to Lead Match-Fixing Investigations

In addition to fines and imprisonment, the bill outlines further sanctions. Any proceeds or benefits gained from sports manipulation will be subject to forfeiture.

Clubs or athletes involved may face disciplinary actions, including a lifetime ban from all regulated sporting and gaming events.

Lawmakers also amended the bill to establish a two-pronged investigation process. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will handle the criminal aspects, while relevant sports organisations will conduct their own independent inquiries into breaches of sporting rules.

This dual approach acknowledges that match-fixing is both a crime and a violation of sporting ethics. Consequently, a previous proposal to task Sports Kenya with investigative duties was removed from the final bill.

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The National Assembly's Committee on Sports has determined that Sports Kenya lacks the necessary institutional and technical capacity to investigate allegations of match manipulation, as its primary mandate is the management of the country's sports facilities.

During the amendment of the bill's third clause, Sigowet-Soin MP Kemei Justice voiced his support for a more comprehensive approach to such investigations.

"I support the fact that in the event of any manipulation, the investigation should be broadened to include the DCI, the sports authorities, and indeed any other investigative organ that we have in this country," he observed.

The decision to remove the fourth clause, which involved Sports Kenya, was also backed by Nominated MP Joyce Mayaka.

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She noted that various sports federations believed that including Sports Kenya would compromise the independence of the process.

"Different sporting federations in the country felt that inclusion of Sports Kenya in the investigation structure would actually not make the process independent," Ms. Mayaka stated.