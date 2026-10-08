‘We Tried Everything’ - Benin Coach Cries Foul Over Denied Selfies and Shirt Swap During Messi Farewell

The veteran tactician has slammed Argentina for making it difficult for his players to get close to Lionel Messi after his final match for his country.

Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell match for Argentina at the Estadio Monumental ended in disappointment off the pitch for Benin, with manager Gernot Rohr revealing his players were denied the chance to swap shirts or take photos with the departing icon.

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The Albiceleste marked their captain's final international appearance in Buenos Aires with a dominant 3-0 victory. While the home supporters revelled in a vintage Messi display featuring a goal and two assists, the visiting side were left frustrated by strict security protocols after the final whistle.

Speaking to French radio station RMC, Rohr expressed his dismay that his squad could not secure a personal memento from the historic evening.

“It was extremely difficult. We tried,” Rohr explained. “The only real shame is that the Argentines gave us nothing. No photo with Messi, no shirt. They didn’t even allow us into the tunnel or the dressing room.”

Benin Coach Fumes Over Bad Treatment

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Lionel Messi played his final match for Argentina against Benin. Image: Imago

The German tactician explained that security personnel strictly cordoned off the area around the home side. “Security refused entry to everyone. Some of our players went over hoping to exchange shirts, knowing it would be tough. We tried everything, but came away with nothing,” he said.

Rohr noted that his team attempted to present a floral tribute in Benin's national colours of yellow, red, and green, though the gesture did not lead to an audience with the Argentine squad. The Benin coach did, however, secure one personal keepsake through his counterpart.

“I gave a 2018 Messi shirt to Lionel Scaloni, who took it to get signed for me and brought it back, but that was all,” Rohr shared.

On the pitch, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a fitting send-off. Messi bagged his 126th international goal in his 208th senior cap since his debut in 2005. The playmaker also extended his world record for international assists to 68, setting up goals for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz.

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