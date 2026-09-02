KCB Set Sights on Embu 7s as National Sevens Title Race Intensifies

KCB Rugby coach Andrew Amonde has challenged his players to respond strongly in Embu as the title race enters its decisive stage.

KCB Rugby will return to action this weekend at the Embu 7s with the National Sevens Circuit entering its penultimate stage, as the defending champions look to strengthen their position at the top of the standings and keep their title defence firmly on course.

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The Andrew Amonde-coached side currently leads the circuit with 76 points after four completed legs. With only the Embu 7s and the final Christie 7s remaining, every point will be crucial as KCB look to hold off a strong challenge from rivals Kabras Sugar and retain the national sevens crown.

The Embu 7s is scheduled for September 5 and 6 and represents a major opportunity for the bankers to respond after falling short in the most recent round in Mombasa.

KCB Target Strong Response in Embu

KCB head into the tournament determined to return to winning ways after finishing runners-up at the Driftwood 7s.

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The bankers reached the Main Cup final in Mombasa after overcoming Nondescripts 17-14 in the quarter-finals before edging Menengai Oilers 10-5 in a tense semi-final that went to sudden death.

However, their impressive run ended in the final when Kabras Sugar produced a strong performance to beat them 15-5 and claim the Driftwood 7s title. Despite the defeat, KCB retained their position at the top of the overall circuit standings with 76 points.

The result has added extra importance to the Embu tournament, with Kabras closing the gap at the top and the battle for overall supremacy entering its decisive phase.

For KCB, the objective will be to turn their consistency throughout the season into another tournament victory and give themselves a stronger cushion heading into the final leg.

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A Strong Campaign So Far

The bankers have enjoyed an impressive 2026 National Sevens Circuit campaign, despite a few setbacks along the way.

They began their title defence in style by winning the Prinsloo 7s in Nakuru, defeating Kabras Sugar 19-12 in the final. KCB then bounced back strongly at the Kabeberi 7s, where they edged Strathmore Leos 14-12 to claim another title.

Their performances have demonstrated the depth and consistency within Amonde's squad, allowing the side to remain at the summit despite Kabras' strong challenge.

The Driftwood final was therefore a reminder that the title race remains wide open, with little room for complacency as the season approaches its climax.

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KCB Drawn in Competitive Pool

KCB have been placed in Pool A for the Embu 7s alongside Mombasa Rugby and KU Blak Blad, setting up another demanding weekend for the tournament favourites.

With the competition entering its business end, KCB cannot afford to underestimate any opponent. A strong start in the pool stages will be important if the bankers are to progress deep into the tournament and collect the maximum points possible.

The Embu 7s will also provide an opportunity for several of the country's leading sides to make their own statement, ensuring that KCB will need to be at their best from the opening whistle.

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Amonde Calls for Greater Composure

Head coach Andrew Amonde believes his side has made significant progress during the campaign but knows there is still work to be done if KCB are to complete their title mission.

“We have had a good run so far, but we know there is still a lot of work to do. Finishing second in Mombasa showed that we are competitive, but it also reminded us that we must be more clinical when it matters most.”

Amonde's message comes as KCB prepare for a tournament where small margins could have a major impact on the overall title race.

The coach has also stressed the importance of maintaining the right mentality throughout the competition, particularly given the quality of opposition expected in Embu.

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“The pool is competitive, and we have to approach every game with the right mentality. Our objective is to take it one match at a time, execute our game plan and give ourselves the best chance of going all the way.”

The former Kenya Sevens international has backed his players to respond positively to the disappointment in Mombasa and deliver a strong performance when the circuit resumes.

Previous Heartbreak Still Motivating KCB

KCB's determination to finish the season as champions is also being fuelled by the disappointment of last year's title race.

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The bankers came close to winning the overall crown but ultimately fell short after Strathmore Leos defeated them 31-21 in the decisive encounter.

That result remains fresh in the minds of the players, according to captain Brian Wahinya, and has provided additional motivation during the current campaign.

“Last season's result against Strathmore is still a motivation for us. We came close, but 31-21 showed us how fine the margins are at this level.”

Wahinya believes the team has learned from last season's disappointment and is determined to make the most of its position at the top of the standings this time around.

“This season, we have worked hard to put ourselves in a better position, and we want to make the most of the opportunity we have.”

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With 76 points already secured and only two legs remaining, KCB Rugby remain firmly in control of their title destiny.