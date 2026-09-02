Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Speaks for the First Time After Return to Tusker FC From South Africa Image source: Tusker FC

Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Speaks for the First Time After Return to Tusker FC From South Africa Image source: Tusker FC

Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Speaks for the First Time After Return to Tusker FC From South Africa

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper has opened up on his next chapter after a turbulent spell in South Africa.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Brian Bwire has spoken for the first time after sealing his move back to Tusker FC, closing a whirlwind chapter in South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL).

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Brian Bwire returns to Ruaraka seasoned by continental exposure, eager to re-establish his dominance in domestic football after a dramatic period in South Africa that included strong transfer interest from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates before the deal ultimately fell through upon his contract expiry.

Speaking to Tusker FC’s media, Brian Bwire expressed immediate joy at rejoining a squad where he previously lifted major silverware, outlining his drive to help the club reclaim domestic dominance.

"I feel good to be back at Tusker FC, and I know this club is the home of champions. I'm happy to be back and to help the team to achieve their targets and goals. I chose Tusker. I know I can achieve a lot with this club because I've been here and I've won the league with the club and the Super Cup and other trophies," Bwire stated.

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Brian Bwire first joined Tusker FC in September 2021 and made an immediate impact by helping the club lift the FKF Super Cup trophy on his debut.

On September 22, 2021, he became the star of the match at Thika Stadium by saving three post-match penalties in a dramatic shootout victory over Gor Mahia.

Bwire went on to serve as a pivotal figure between the posts throughout his initial spell from 2021 to 2024, helping secure the FKF Premier League title during his first full campaign in the 2021/2022 season.

Brian Bwire: Navigating PSL Drama & Orlando Pirates Interest

After leaving Tusker in 2024, Brian Bwire moved to South African side Polokwane City, but his time in the PSL involved contractual complications after he declined an extension option.

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The matter went through the league's legal processes, where Bwire won his case to earn full legal clearance. Following his departure from Polokwane City, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates showed keen interest in signing the Kenyan international upon the expiry of his contract, though the transfer ultimately did not materialise before he officially returned home to rejoin Tusker FC.

Brian Bwire shared that competing in South Africa was a positive experience where he gained valuable knowledge and growth from facing top-quality players in a demanding league.

"Competing in South Africa, the experience was good. The quality of the players and the quality of the league was good. Yeah, it was a nice experience, and I know I've learned a lot. I've gained experience, yeah, on the PSL. I know I'm going to add something to the team and also myself," he explained.

Brian Bwire: Welcoming Stiff Competition in Tusker’s Goalkeeping Department

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Far from expecting an automatic starting spot upon his return, Bwire acknowledges that he steps into a highly competitive goalkeeping unit at Tusker.

The Brewers boast formidable options between the posts. Bwire insists that the internal battle for the starting shirt will push everyone to elevate their standards.

"It's a good thing because it also gives me confidence and good direction. After all, you know, Tusker is a club that is used to winning trophies, so it's a good thing, and it gives me confidence to move forward. The competition is stiff, so they'll push me to be at my best level," he said.

Brian Bwire: National Team Ambitions & Continental Dreams

With Benni McCarthy currently overseeing the Harambee Stars setup as Kenya prepares for back-to-back AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea, Bwire’s primary objective remains securing his position in the national squad.

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He has since been named in the provisional squad for the qualifiers and has his work cut out to impress Benni McCarthy and make the final squad.

Regular playing time at Tusker provides the ideal platform to showcase his readiness for international duty.