Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals How Rival Julien Alfred Has Helped Her Regain Top Form

The American maintained her good run with a third-place finish at the Ultimate Championship and she has disclosed how she turned her form around.

Former world 100m champion Sha’Cari Richardson has lifted the lid on the efforts of some of her competitors and support team that have helped her return to form.

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Richardson managed third place in the 100m at the Ultimate Championship on Saturday, clocking 10.76 seconds behind Julien Alfred, who was second in 10.74, while fellow American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the race in a world leading 10.62 seconds.

It was the sixth straight race in which Richardson has finished third or higher in what is a much-improved season from 2025, when she struggled with poor form and other personal issues.

Richardson says her poor form on track was down to focusing on what she was not good at instead of perfecting her strengths and it took the intervention of her team and rivals such as Alfred to get back in shape.

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“We have been really working on trying to get my first half down to where I almost disrespected my natural talent, which is at the end,” she said, alluding to a focus on improving her poor starts instead of perfecting her great top-end speed.

Richardson Reveals Alfred’s Secret Hand

pretty dope moment from Sha’Carri’s post-race interview.



She said she received support from some of her competitors, with Julien Alfred telling her to “go be who I am.🔥 pic.twitter.com/WKP46tQDCM — THE GREEN MACHINE (@greenmachine2_0) September 12, 2026

“So I kind of discouraged myself because I wasn’t getting my start down and I wasn’t finishing my race.

“So after listening to some of my competitors, like Julien, just telling me to just go and be who I am, and a lot of support from my system telling me; ‘you can be who you are’ and don’t take away from what you do and still build on it.

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“I think it is getting back into focusing on what I do and not critiquing myself so hard on what I am not.”

The American was finishing third for the second time in a week after managing the same at the Diamond League final in Brussels last Saturday.