Advertisement

Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals How Rival Julien Alfred Has Helped Her Regain Top Form

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:50 - 13 September 2026
Sha'Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred during a past race. Image: Imago
The American maintained her good run with a third-place finish at the Ultimate Championship and she has disclosed how she turned her form around.
Advertisement

Former world 100m champion Sha’Cari Richardson has lifted the lid on the efforts of some of her competitors and support team that have helped her return to form.

Advertisement

Richardson managed third place in the 100m at the Ultimate Championship on Saturday, clocking 10.76 seconds behind Julien Alfred, who was second in 10.74, while fellow American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won the race in a world leading 10.62 seconds.

It was the sixth straight race in which Richardson has finished third or higher in what is a much-improved season from 2025, when she struggled with poor form and other personal issues.

Richardson says her poor form on track was down to focusing on what she was not good at instead of perfecting her strengths and it took the intervention of her team and rivals such as Alfred to get back in shape.

Advertisement

“We have been really working on trying to get my first half down to where I almost disrespected my natural talent, which is at the end,” she said, alluding to a focus on improving her poor starts instead of perfecting her great top-end speed.

Richardson Reveals Alfred’s Secret Hand

“So I kind of discouraged myself because I wasn’t getting my start down and I wasn’t finishing my race.

“So after listening to some of my competitors, like Julien, just telling me to just go and be who I am, and a lot of support from my system telling me; ‘you can be who you are’ and don’t take away from what you do and still build on it.

Advertisement

“I think it is getting back into focusing on what I do and not critiquing myself so hard on what I am not.”

The American was finishing third for the second time in a week after managing the same at the Diamond League final in Brussels last Saturday.

Richardson will hope to maintain the good run at her final track event of the season during the third edition of Athlos in London on September 18.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Sha'Carri Richardson World Athletics Julien Alfred
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Letsile Tebogo Addresses Speculation After Missing Botswana Championships
Athletics
13.09.2026
‘It’s Just Too Much’ - Letsile Tebogo Opens Up on Mental Struggles After Ultimate Championship Defeat
Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals How Rival Julien Alfred Has Helped Her Regain Top Form
Athletics
13.09.2026
Sha’Carri Richardson Reveals How Rival Julien Alfred Has Helped Her Regain Top Form
Harambee Stars Winger Takes Major Step at Spanish Club Ahead of New Season
Harambee Stars
13.09.2026
Job Ochieng: Dazzling Harambee Stars Winger Promised Prominent Role By La Liga Club - ‘We Will See More of Him’
Bet of the Day: Top Five League Betting Picks For The Weekend
Bet Of The Day
13.09.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Five League Betting Picks For The Weekend
Man United vs Man City: Manchester Derby Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Prediction
Football
13.09.2026
Man United vs Man City: Manchester Derby Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Prediction
Pyramids vs Gor Mahia: Preview, Team News, History and Prediction as K’Ogalo Target Cairo ‘Miracle’
Football
13.09.2026
Pyramids vs Gor Mahia: Preview, Team News, History and Prediction as K’Ogalo Target Cairo ‘Miracle’