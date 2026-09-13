Job Ochieng: Dazzling Harambee Stars Winger Promised Prominent Role By La Liga Club - ‘We Will See More of Him’

The Kenyan forward has started the season brightly for Real Sociedad and his coach is keen to offer him more opportunities.

Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has vowed to offer more opportunities to Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng who has impressed in his two games this season.

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Ochieng was promoted from the second-string to the senior team this season and has so far played twice, dazzling against Real Madrid last month, before his goal and two assists guided La Real to a 3-2 win over Elche on Monday.

The 23-year-old’s form has seen him earn high praise and looks set to dislodge Japanese Kubo Takefusa from the starting lineup because he brings more than just goals and assists.

Ochieng’s relentless running, ability to track back and get into dangerous spaces to create and score makes him an asset both in attack and defence and Matarazzo wants to see more of him going forward.

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Matarazzo’s Promise to Ochieng

"It was his second start of the season. I saw the special qualities Ochieng can bring to the team,” Matarazzo said ahead of his team’s match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

“He must continue to train well and push himself, and if he keeps performing like this, we will see more of him. There are times when he needs to break through lines and secure space, and he has the ability."