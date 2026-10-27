Credit Bank representatives celebrate after the bank’s men’s squash team clinched the title at the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Interbanks Tournament, defeating Absa to emerge overall winners. PHOTO: COURTESY

Credit Bank representatives celebrate after the bank’s men’s squash team clinched the title at the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Interbanks Tournament, defeating Absa to emerge overall winners. PHOTO: COURTESY

KBA Interbanks Tournament Concludes After Two Weeks of Competition

The two-week KBA Interbanks Tournament has concluded, bringing together banking professionals for competition across several sporting disciplines.

Credit Bank recorded a strong performance at the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Interbanks Tournament, with its men’s squash team winning the title after defeating Absa.

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The bank’s chief executive also emerged victorious in the CEOs’ Run, while its women’s squash team finished fourth in their category.

The two-week tournament, held from October 3 to 17, brought together participants from across Kenya’s banking industry for sporting competitions in squash, chess, athletics and darts. Events took place at the Institute of Monetary Studies and KCB Group grounds.

The tournament provided an opportunity for banking professionals to compete in different sporting disciplines while promoting teamwork, employee engagement and interaction beyond their usual workplace responsibilities.

Credit Bank Men Defeat Absa to Win Squash Title

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Credit Bank’s men’s squash team claimed the tournament title after beating Absa in the competition. The women’s team also represented the bank, finishing fourth in their category.

The results were among the bank’s notable performances during the interbank competition, which featured teams and participants from across the financial services sector.

Beyond the final standings, the tournament brought together employees and executives from different institutions, providing a platform for sporting competition and professional networking.

Credit Bank CEO Wins KBA CEOs’ Run

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Credit Bank chief executive Betty Korir also secured first place in the CEOs’ Run, an event that brings together chief executives from across the banking industry.

The run is part of the tournament’s activities aimed at encouraging physical fitness and healthy lifestyles among senior leaders in the financial sector.

Korir, who also serves as the deputy chair of the Kenya Bankers Association, said sporting activities can help strengthen values that are important both in professional environments and in competition.

“Sport encourages discipline, resilience, collaboration and accountability, qualities that are just as important in the workplace as they are on the field or court,” she said.

How Workplace Sports Can Support Teamwork

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Korir said the bank’s participation reflected its belief that institutional performance is linked to having an engaged and motivated workforce.

She noted that sporting activities give employees opportunities to build relationships, collaborate and work towards shared objectives outside their routine duties.

According to Korir, these experiences can also influence how employees serve customers. A workforce that communicates and works well together may be better positioned to solve problems, coordinate responsibilities and respond to customer needs.

The interbanks tournament provided a setting for employees from different financial institutions to interact through sport while developing relationships beyond formal business engagements.

KBA Interbanks Tournament Promotes Collaboration Across the Banking Sector

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The tournament also offered banking industry leaders an opportunity to strengthen professional relationships and discuss shared responsibilities within the financial services sector.

Korir said competition between financial institutions does not eliminate the need for cooperation on broader industry priorities.

“While financial institutions compete in the marketplace, we share a broader responsibility to contribute to a strong, progressive and resilient banking sector,” she said.

Events such as the CEOs’ Run and the interbank sporting competitions can create opportunities for industry leaders to engage informally, build trust and strengthen connections that support collaboration across the sector.

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Employee Wellbeing and Performance in the Banking Industry

Employee wellbeing was another theme highlighted during the tournament, with attention drawn to the role of staff welfare, mental health and productivity in organisational performance.

Workplace sporting activities can provide opportunities for physical activity and social interaction, while encouraging employees to develop relationships with colleagues outside their immediate teams.

Credit Bank said it would continue supporting initiatives focused on employee engagement and collaboration, noting the role that shared activities can play in strengthening workplace relationships.