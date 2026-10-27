Ballon d’Or: Harry Kane and Other English Players Who Have Won the Prestigious Award

The Bayern Munich forward captured the 2027 Ballon d’Or Award but which other Englishman has captured the accolade?

Harry Kane has etched his name into football history after claiming the 2026 Ballon d'Or at a prestigious ceremony in London.

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Marking the 70th edition of the award, the England captain became only the fifth Englishman ever to collect the sport's highest individual accolade, ending a 25-year drought for his country.

The honour rewarded the most prolific individual campaign of Kane's career. Finishing as the top goalscorer across Europe, the forward registered a staggering 73 goals in 65 matches for club and country.

His 61 goals for Bayern Munich propelled the German side to a domestic sweep of the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. On the international stage, Kane contributed 12 goals as he captained the Three Lions to a third-place finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sir Stanley Matthews

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Sir Stanley Matthews became the inaugural recipient of the European Footballer of the Year award in 1956. The Blackpool winger pipped Real Madrid icons Alfredo Di Stefano and Raymond Kopa to the prize after inspiring his club to second place in the First Division—their highest league finish in a quarter of a century. At 41 years of age, Matthews remains the oldest winner in the history of the award.

Sir Bobby Charlton

A decade later, Sir Bobby Charlton became the second English player to receive the honour in 1966. The Manchester United talisman was recognised after orchestrating England's triumph at the 1966 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Charlton netted three goals during the tournament, including a decisive brace in the 2-1 semi-final victory over Portugal, before earning a spot in the Team of the Tournament as the hosts overcame West Germany 4-2 in the final.

Kevin Keegan's Historic Double

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Kevin Keegan joined the exclusive list in 1978 while playing abroad for Hamburg. The forward retained the crown in 1979 after leading the German club to their first Bundesliga championship since 1960.

Keegan remains the only Englishman to have captured the Ballon d'Or in back-to-back years, aided by a 17-goal league haul in 1978-79 that featured 11 strikes in the final 12 fixtures.

Michael Owen’s Heroics

Michael Owen became the fourth English winner in 2001 following a remarkable campaign with Liverpool.

Owen played a pivotal role in Liverpool collecting five major trophies that calendar year, including an FA Cup, League Cup, and UEFA Cup treble. His defining moments included a dramatic late brace to defeat Arsenal 2-1 in the FA Cup final, as well as a historic hat-trick in England's 5-1 World Cup qualifier victory against Germany in Munich.

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