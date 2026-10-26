Gabby Thomas and and her newly-wed husband Spencer McManes.

Gabby Thomas and and her newly-wed husband Spencer McManes.

Gabby Thomas Officially Off the Market as She Marries Longtime Partner in Private Wedding

The Olympics champion and her fiancé made their vows in a private marriage ceremony in Austin.

Gabby Thomas is officially off the market.

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The multiple Olympic champion tied the knot to her longtime partner Spencer McManes at a private wedding ceremony on Monday.

Not much details have been provided about the nuptials but photos of the couple leaving the courthouse have since been shared online.

The couple had their vows at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Court House in Austin, Texas and left in high spirits before sharing an embrace and a kiss for the cameras.

Thomas and McManes started dating in 2022 and made their engagement official in March 2025.

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McManes sealed the moment with a dazzling diamond ring, affirming his love for Thomas in a romantic rooftop proposal during a staycation in Austin.

Who is Gabby Thomas’ Newly-Wed Husband?

Thomas’ now newly-wed husband is a Georgia native with an impressive background both in academics and athletics.

He attended Blessed Trinity Catholic High School before graduating in 2013 and went on to play quarterback at Yale University while earning a degree in political science and government in 2017.

Following his graduation, McManes worked at McChrystal Group, a consulting firm in Virginia, before relocating to Austin in 2021.

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He transitioned into a career in customer success management. In addition to his corporate career, McManes is also an entrepreneur. In May 2023, he launched Kaviva, a non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand based in Austin.

Though both Thomas and McManes were Ivy League athletes—Thomas excelling in track at Harvard and McManes playing football at Yale—their paths didn’t cross during their college years.