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Tusker FC to Miss Out on Over Ksh50 Million After Early CAF Confederation Cup Elimination

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 18:06 - 26 October 2026
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The Brewers will lose out on the huge financial windfall following their failure to make it to the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.
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Tusker FC’s elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup has seen them not just miss out on an opportunity to play continental football at higher top level but also a huge financial incentive.

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The Brewers were knocked out at the second preliminary round following a 2-1 loss on aggregate to Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars.

Tusker played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, having lost 1-0 in Nairobi a week earlier.

From their appearance at the preliminary round, Julien Mette’s side will pocket $100,000 (Ksh13 million), a solidarity payment issued to all clubs at this stage, to assist with travel and logistics.

How Much Will Tusker Miss?

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However, the Kenyan side missed out on a much bigger share of the pie as qualifying for the group stages of the Confederation Cup comes with a reward of $400,000 (Ksh52 million).

Their efforts to emulate Nairobi United, who received this sum in their debut season last term, fell short and they now join Gor Mahia, who also suffered elimination at this round in the CAF Champions League.

It continues a poor record by Kenyan teams in continental competitions as apart from Nairobi United last season, it had been early elimination since Gor Mahia reached the Confederation Cup quarter-final in 2019.

Landing such huge sums would have come in handy for the Kenyan sides when it comes to recruitment, allowing them the financial freedom to attract top players who would help them compete favourably in subsequent competitions.

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