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Kaizer Chiefs Appoint Coach Who Turned Victor Osimhen and Eden Hazard into Superstars

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:11 - 18 June 2026
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Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Frenchman Fernando da Cruz as their new coach. Image: Kaizer Chiefs
The South African giants have finally confirmed their new coach and it is a man known for developing talent after his work with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Eden Hazard.
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Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the appointment of Fernando Da Cruz as their new head coach, highlighting his impressive track record in developing world-class talent like Victor Osimhen and Eden Hazard.

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The Soweto giants confirmed on Wednesday that the French tactician has signed a two-year contract with an option for a further year. Da Cruz is set to begin his tenure at Naturena at the beginning of July.

The club is placing its hopes in the 54-year-old to bring back silverware after a third-place finish last season under the guidance of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

This is not Da Cruz's first encounter with the club, as he briefly served as an assistant to former coach Nassredine Nabi in July 2024. He worked at Chiefs for a few weeks before accepting a position as Technical Director at the Moroccan Football Federation, a role he held until this month.

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History of Nurturing Talent

Da Cruz's coaching resume includes a successful stint in Morocco, where he led AS FAR to the Botola Pro League title in the 2022-23 season. He has also managed Belgian side Mouscron and French club Lille's B team.

It was his time at Lille that particularly impressed the Chiefs' hierarchy. The club hopes its own promising young players will flourish under a coach known for nurturing future stars.

"The 54-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Soweto giants," the club stated on its website. "His remarkable coaching journey includes three separate stints at French powerhouse Lille, where he worked under renowned Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, and helped nurture future international stars such as Idrissa Gueye, Lucas Digne, Victor Osimhen, and Eden Hazard."

The statement continued, "Da Cruz’s success, however, extends beyond Europe. His strong background in youth development and academy structures aligns neatly with Chiefs’ long-term vision."

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While awaiting Da Cruz's arrival in July, the Kaizer Chiefs squad will return to training on June 18 under the supervision of new assistant coach Mahmoud Abbas. The team is scheduled to travel to Germany for their pre-season preparations.

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