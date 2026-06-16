Advertisement

South African Giants Shift Attention to Manchester United Legend After Snubbing Benni McCarthy

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 17:05 - 16 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Dwight Yorke is reported to have held discussions with Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Imago
South African heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly had talks with a Manchester United great as they continue their search for a new coach.
Advertisement

South African club Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly held talks with a Manchester United legend just weeks after it was reported that they had reached an agreement with a new coach.

Advertisement

Chiefs are looking for a new coach after releasing co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of the 2025-26 season, despite the duo leading them to third place, their best finish in six years.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy, who has flirted with Amakhosi a number of times already this year, veteran Pitso Mosimane and Golden Arrows tactician Manqoba Mngqithi were quickly installed as favourites to take over.

However, reports early this month indicated that Chiefs had agreed a deal with Frenchman Fernando da Cruz with his arrival imminent.

Advertisement

While Da Cruz is widely tipped to take the reins, new reports indicate the club has explored other high-profile options with discussions held with former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke.

Dwight Yorke Eyeing Different Role

Dwight Yorke has reportedly held talks with Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Imago

Sky Sports has revealed that Chiefs held talks with Yorke as a potential alternative. Despite the interest from the Glamour Boys, the former Trinidad and Tobago international is reportedly leaning towards accepting the head coach position with the Jamaican national team.

Yorke began his managerial career in Australia with A-League club Macarthur Bulls, where he coached from 2022 to 2023. During his tenure, he led the team to its first-ever trophy, the Australian Cup.

Advertisement

He later managed the Trinidad and Tobago national team from 2024 to 2026, narrowly missing out on a World Cup play-off spot. Yorke was widely praised for raising the standard of football in the country and reconnecting the team with its fanbase.

While Chiefs considered him a candidate, Yorke is now the frontrunner for the Jamaica job, which became available after Steve McClaren's resignation last November. This development likely leaves the path clear for Da Cruz to take charge at Naturena as the club aims to reclaim its long-lost glory.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Kaizer Chiefs
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Portugal vs DR Congo: Preview, Team News, Score Prediction as CR7 Begins Hunt for ‘Holy Grail’
Football
16.06.2026
Portugal vs DR Congo: Preview, Team News, Score Prediction as CR7 Begins Hunt for ‘Holy Grail’
Lilian Odira and Keely Hodgkinson Told to Prepare for New Threat in 800m - ‘She'll Surprise a Lot of People’
Athletics
16.06.2026
Lilian Odira and Keely Hodgkinson Told to Prepare for New Threat in 800m - ‘She'll Surprise a Lot of People’
Boost for Beatrice Chebet, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Co as World Athletics Launches Pregnancy Support Programme
Athletics
16.06.2026
Boost for Beatrice Chebet, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Co as World Athletics Launches Pregnancy Support Programme
South African Giants Shift Attention to Manchester United Legend After Snubbing Benni McCarthy
Football
16.06.2026
South African Giants Shift Attention to Manchester United Legend After Snubbing Benni McCarthy
Marcus Rashford
Football
16.06.2026
Manchester United Consider £50 Million Move for Permanent Marcus Rashford Replacement
Tunisia appoint new coach Hervé Renard
Football
16.06.2026
Tunisia Appoint New Coach to Salvage World Cup Hopes