South African Giants Shift Attention to Manchester United Legend After Snubbing Benni McCarthy
South African club Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly held talks with a Manchester United legend just weeks after it was reported that they had reached an agreement with a new coach.
Chiefs are looking for a new coach after releasing co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of the 2025-26 season, despite the duo leading them to third place, their best finish in six years.
Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy, who has flirted with Amakhosi a number of times already this year, veteran Pitso Mosimane and Golden Arrows tactician Manqoba Mngqithi were quickly installed as favourites to take over.
However, reports early this month indicated that Chiefs had agreed a deal with Frenchman Fernando da Cruz with his arrival imminent.
While Da Cruz is widely tipped to take the reins, new reports indicate the club has explored other high-profile options with discussions held with former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke.
Dwight Yorke Eyeing Different Role
Sky Sports has revealed that Chiefs held talks with Yorke as a potential alternative. Despite the interest from the Glamour Boys, the former Trinidad and Tobago international is reportedly leaning towards accepting the head coach position with the Jamaican national team.
Yorke began his managerial career in Australia with A-League club Macarthur Bulls, where he coached from 2022 to 2023. During his tenure, he led the team to its first-ever trophy, the Australian Cup.
He later managed the Trinidad and Tobago national team from 2024 to 2026, narrowly missing out on a World Cup play-off spot. Yorke was widely praised for raising the standard of football in the country and reconnecting the team with its fanbase.
While Chiefs considered him a candidate, Yorke is now the frontrunner for the Jamaica job, which became available after Steve McClaren's resignation last November. This development likely leaves the path clear for Da Cruz to take charge at Naturena as the club aims to reclaim its long-lost glory.