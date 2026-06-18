Ghana Become Second African Country to Win at 2026 World Cup as Caleb Yirenkyi’s Stoppage Time Goal Sinks Panama

Ghana started their World Cup campaign with a flourish following a last-minute goal that handed them a slim victory against Panama.

Caleb Yirenkyi delivered a dramatic 95th-minute goal to give Ghana a 1-0 victory over Panama in their FIFA World Cup opener at BMO Field in Toronto, cruelly denying the Canal Men their first-ever point at the tournament finals.

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With European powerhouses England and Croatia also in their group, both teams understood the critical importance of securing a result. However, the first half was a cautious affair, failing to live up to the pre-match billing.

An early chance did provide a spark when Cecilio Waterman's half-volley forced a sharp save from Ghana's goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi, just two minutes into the match.

Despite topping their qualifying group, Ghana had been in poor form, failing to win any of their six pre-tournament friendlies. That slump appeared to continue in a lackluster first half where their only attempt on goal was a single off-target shot from Marvin Senaya. Panama controlled possession but, aside from a penalty appeal just after the 30-minute mark, they rarely threatened to break the deadlock before halftime.

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Black Stars Leave It Late

The Black Stars, who had won only one of their previous seven World Cup matches, seemed destined for another frustrating result as their offensive struggles persisted after the break. Panama created the first significant chance of the second half when a mis-hit shot from Carlos Harvey fell to Christian Martinez, but pressure from the defence forced his close-range effort into the side netting.

Ghana finally showed signs of life with just over 20 minutes remaining. Brandon Thomas-Asante sent a dangerous ball across the box that looked certain to be converted by Jordan Ayew, only for a heroic last-ditch slide tackle from Jiovany Ramos to deny a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

As the match seemed destined for a goalless draw, Ghana produced a moment of magic deep into stoppage time. The energetic Thomas-Asante broke down the left flank, drove into the penalty area, and squared the ball for Yirenkyi to tap into an empty net, triggering euphoric celebrations among the Ghanaian supporters.

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