Junior Starlets Hit Six Past Somalia to Book CECAFA Semi-Final Berth
The Kenya U17 women's national team has booked its place in the semi-finals of the CECAFA U-17 Women's Championship with a dominant 6-0 victory over Somalia in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania.
Coming off a staggering 16-0 win against Sudan in their opening match, the Kenyan side, led by head coach Mildred Cheche, maintained their blistering form from the first whistle.
Somalia, still reeling from a 4-0 loss to Tanzania, were unable to contain Kenya's relentless pace and intensity.
Kenya vs Somalia: Full Match Report
Kenya opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Faith Boke capitalised on a well-placed ball from Emily Odhiambo to give the Starlets the lead.
The goal triggered a rapid offensive burst, with Brenda Achieng doubling the advantage just two minutes later, adding to the seven goals she scored in the previous game.
The onslaught continued as Beryl Okumu made it 3-0 midway through the first half, finishing coolly after receiving a precise pass from Grace Mumo. Okumu struck again shortly before the interval, completing her brace and sending Kenya into halftime with a commanding 4-0 lead.
Despite Somalia's efforts to regroup, Kenya's defence remained organised and untroubled, effectively neutralising any potential threats.
The second half saw Kenya continue to control the game's tempo and possession. Substitute Elizabeth Alizeba made an immediate impact, scoring Kenya's fifth goal with a strike from the edge of the penalty area. She nearly added another soon after, but her shot struck the post.
Kenya's persistence paid off one last time in the 86th minute when another substitute, Patience Waithira, scored the sixth and final goal to cap off a thoroughly one-sided affair.
The result leaves Kenya at the summit of Group A with six points and an impressive goal difference of +22. They will now face hosts Tanzania, who are second in the group, in their final group stage match.