Job Ochieng Scores First La Liga Goal, Delivers Two Assists to Secure Dramatic Win for Real Sociedad

The Harambee Stars forward made history when he put in a Man of the Match Performance for La Real on Monday night.

Harambee Stars winger Job Ocheing made La Liga history on Monday night when he delivered a goal and two assists to guide Real Sociedad to a dramatic win away to Elche.

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Ochieng ran the show as Sociedad ended a run of eight La Liga away games without a win but it was a tense match where La Real nearly threw away a two-goal lead.

It took 11 minutes for the Kenyan to make history as from the visitor’s first corner which was cleared towards Carlos Soler, the Spanish forward directed the ball into the box and it was met by Ochieng, who was free in space, and he rifled it into the roof of the net on his right foot to give Sociedad the lead.

It was Ochieng’s first-ever goal in La Liga as he became only the second Kenyan to score in the Spanish top flight after Michael Olunga, who netted for Girona in January 2018.

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Job Ochieng Sets Up Second Goal for La Real

Job Ochieng fired into the top corner for Real Sociedad's first goal. Image: Imago

The game woke up Elche who pushed forward in search of the equaliser but they would suffer a second goal after 31 minutes when Yangel Herrera took full advantage of a comedy of errors in the Elche defence.

A poor touch by captain Pedro Bigas was pounced upon by Ochieng on the right wing and the Kenyan teed up Herrera, whose first-time hit lacked power but somehow went past the Eleche goalkeeper for 2-0.

La Real kept probing and would have scored a third when forward Goncalo Guedes made a good run towards goal but had his effort saved.

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However, momentum shifted after the hour mark after a five-minute dramatic spell. Sociedad thought they had added a third goal when Luka Sucic scored but a VAR review chopped it off before substitute Jon Martin was sent off for a handball which denied Elche striker Abiel Osorio a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Elche Equalise but Sociedad Leave it Late

Job Ochieng's second assist won the game for Real Sociedad. Image: Imago

The home side capitalised on their numerical advantage immediately when debutant Thomas Lemar fired into the top corner from 20 yards out and with 15 minutes remaining Fer Nino slotted home the equaliser.

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However, Sociedad had the last laugh when Ochieng played a hand in their winning goal which was scored in the 90th minute.

Sucic made a good run in the box and met a good pass from Ochieng before firing an unstoppable shot to win the game for the visitors.