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‘Did a Very Good Job’ - Harambee Stars Winger Gets Big Assurance from Sociedad Boss After Tormenting Real Madrid

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 13:42 - 29 August 2026
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Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad tackling Denzel Dumfries of Real Madrid. Image: Imago
The Kenyan forward had an impressive display at the Santiago Bernabeu and his coach is now keen to unleash him more on their opponents.
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Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng can look forward to playing more regularly for Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad after his coach was left impressed by his performance in midweek.

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Ochieng started Sociedad’s 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday, playing 65 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, and put in an energetic display on the left wing.

With Goncalo Guedes not fit, Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo opted to start with Ochieng against Jose Mourinho’s side and he repaid that faith with an impressive show, troubling Madrid’s right-back Denzel Dumfries.

His intelligent movement created space for Sergio Gomez, who sent a left-footed volley just wide of Thibaut Courtois's post.

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Ochieng Put Madrid in a Spot of Bother

Real Sociedad winger Job Ochieng tussles for the ball with Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid. Image: Imago

Sociedad frequently attacked down Ochieng's left flank in the first half, with Take Kubo often drifting across to link up with him. As Madrid began to dominate possession and push La Real back, Ochieng demonstrated that his greatest strength lies in running into space rather than receiving the ball to his feet.

Sociedad utilised his pace and it later paid off when Ochieng contributed to his side’s only goal. The Kenyan star outpaced Ibrahima Konate, held off the challenge and kept possession. After a moment of hesitation, his shot was saved, but the rebound fell perfectly for Luka Sucic to score.

Matarazzo was in awe of Ochieng’s display against the Spanish giants, praising him for his bravery and the fact that he grabbed his chance with both hands.

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Sociedad Coach Lauds Kenyan Forward

Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad vies for the ball with Fede Valverde of Real Madrid. Image: Imago

“The changes that we made, one or two players we did not expect [would do well]. For example, Job. He did a very good job so we have quality that we want to use to build this team,” Matarazzo said on Friday.

Having witnessed Ochieng’s quality, Matarazzo wants to continue utilising his talents as he has promised game time to every member of his squad as his club challenges for domestic honours and Europa League this season.

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“If we always use the same 10, 11 players, then you get to a point where players are tired and you do not have the performance levels that you need. So, we will continue to build and rotate in several positions and of course play to win,” added the Sociedad boss.

Ochieng, who is now a member of the first team, was playing his first game of the season on Wednesday and after the great display, he will hope for a second start when La Real welcome Espanyol on Saturday night.

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