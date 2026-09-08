US-Based Goalkeeper Makes Harambee Stars Ambition Clear as He Sends Message to Benni McCarthy

The US-based goalkeeper has made his ambitions clear to Benni McCarthy as he looks to earn a chance with Harambee Stars.

Mateo Buyu, a promising 21-year-old goalkeeper making a name for himself in the American college soccer system, has expressed a strong desire to represent the Kenyan national team.

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Born and raised in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Buyu has steadily progressed through the competitive youth and collegiate ranks in the United States. His ambition to play for Kenya is not new; it's a dream he has nurtured since his high school years.

"I want to play for my country," Buyu stated, as quoted by The Star. "I think it would be sick to play in the World Cup or the Olympics."

Buyu's connection to Kenya comes through his father, Chris Buyu, who emigrated from Africa to the US and played Division Three soccer at Clark University. It was his father who introduced him to the sport at the tender age of two with Dorchester Youth Soccer.

Father Played Key Role in Buyu's Football Journey

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Buyu credits his father for giving him an early introduction to football and helping spark what would eventually become a serious sporting ambition.

"My dad put me on the field at the age of two," Buyu recalled. "I started playing a lot and getting good. When I was two, I probably stood around a lot on the field, but maybe at three years old, I fell in love with it."

From those early beginnings in the local youth leagues, Buyu gradually developed into one of the more promising young goalkeepers in Massachusetts.

Buyu Emerges as Top Goalkeeping Prospect

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His talent blossomed at Milton Academy, where he established himself among the state's top young goalkeepers.

In 2022, his performances earned him a place on the High School All-America team, while he was also named both the ISL and NEPSAC Goalkeeper of the Year.

Those achievements opened the door to Division One college soccer, with Buyu earning a scholarship to Providence College.

After spending two seasons at Providence, Buyu transferred to Holy Cross, where he has enjoyed greater opportunities to showcase his abilities.

During the 2025 season, he started 11 matches, making 29 saves and recording two clean sheets. He finished the campaign with a 1.22 goals-against average, which ranked sixth in the Patriot League for the statistic.

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Standing at 6-foot-2, Buyu offers an imposing presence between the posts, while his ability to distribute the ball with his feet has become one of the defining features of his game.

From Reluctant Goalkeeper to Specialist

Interestingly, becoming a goalkeeper was not something Buyu immediately embraced. He was initially introduced to the position at FC Valeo after spending time playing as an outfield player. The adjustment was difficult, particularly during his early years in goal.

"The first two years I didn’t like it at all," he said. "Some games, we played terrible teams, and I wanted to be in the field. I would cry after the game."

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However, specialised coaching eventually helped Buyu understand and embrace the demands of the position. Rather than relying heavily on vocal leadership, Buyu describes himself as a quieter goalkeeper who places particular emphasis on his ability to contribute with the ball at his feet.

"Some goalies get noticed for yelling and screaming, but I’m more of a quiet goalie," Buyu explained. "What’s different about me is that I like to play with my feet even as a goaltender."

That attribute has become an important part of his development, particularly as modern football increasingly places greater demands on goalkeepers to participate in build-up play.

Buyu's development was further shaped by his time with the Boston Bolts in the highly competitive MLS Next system. The experience exposed him to a high level of youth competition and provided another important stage in his progression before he moved deeper into the American collegiate system.

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Now in his final year at Holy Cross, Buyu is beginning to turn his attention towards the next phase of his career. The goalkeeper has long harboured ambitions of playing professionally, and his journey from Dorchester's youth leagues to Division One college football has put him in a strong position to pursue that goal.

"If I do well at Providence, then I want to go on to professional or semi-professional," he said while still in high school.

His development since then has continued, with his move to Holy Cross giving him valuable experience and more opportunities to compete at the collegiate level.

As Buyu continues to develop his career in the United States, his Kenyan heritage gives his journey an added dimension.

Should he meet the necessary eligibility requirements, the goalkeeper could potentially become an intriguing option for Kenya in the future.

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For now, his focus remains on developing into a professional goalkeeper, but the dream of representing the country of his father's heritage remains firmly in his sights.