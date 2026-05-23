'I Carry Nairobi With Me in Every Match' - Harambee Stars Winger Opens Up About the Honour of Representing Kenya

Job Ochieng says representing Kenya is a deeply emotional honour that motivates him to keep pushing on and off the pitch.

Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng has opened up about why wearing the Kenyan national team jersey is a profound experience.

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His journey, from the sun-scorched, dusty football pitches of Nairobi to the elite arenas of Spanish football, is a powerful story of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering belief.

It is a journey defined by hardship, fueled by hope, and driven by a dream too strong to be diminished by distance or doubt.

"Those fields were not perfect, nothing about them was polished in any way, but they had something special for me," Ochieng recalls.

"They taught me how to love football without conditions, how to play when there is no crowd, no spotlight, just pure joy and competition."

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Job Ochieng on Flying the Kenyan Flag High

Having broken into the Harambee Stars squad under coach Benni McCarthy, Job Ochieng has embraced the unique pressure of representing his country on the international stage.

"Playing for Kenya carries a completely different kind of weight because you are not just playing for yourself or your club," he told the Star in an interview.

"When you hear the anthem, it hits you differently because it feels like you are carrying the emotions of millions of people on your shoulders, and that responsibility gives you strength."

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"I carry Nairobi with me in every match I play, in every training session, and in every decision I make. That is my strength, my reminder of where I come from, and that is why I will never stop running, never stop pushing, and never stop believing."

Job Ochieng credits his teachers with instilling a crucial mindset early on. "My teachers always told me that talent is important, yes, but talent without education is like running without direction…you move fast for a while, but eventually you get tired and realise you do not know where you were going in the first place."

After his school days, Ochieng entered Nairobi's grassroots system, starting at Express Soccer Academy before moving to Ligi Ndogo Academy. It was there that his tactical understanding of the game truly began to flourish.

In 2020, his journey took a pivotal turn with an opportunity to join CD Maspalomas in Spain's Canary Islands. This distant dream was only realised through immense financial sacrifice from his family and community.

"When I boarded that plane, I felt like I was carrying hundreds of dreams inside my bag, not just my own, and I promised myself I would not let them down," he said.

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His standout performances in Spain's lower divisions quickly caught the eye of scouts, leading to a pivotal move in 2022 to Real Sociedad and a place in the club's renowned Zubieta academy.

The transition was a wake-up call. "When I arrived at Real Sociedad, I immediately realised football here is on a completely different level," Ochieng explains.

"It is not just physical or technical, it is deeply mental, almost like chess played at full speed. Every touch is analysed, every movement has a purpose and every decision matters. There is no room for carelessness."

Job Ochieng on Overcoming Injury and Embracing the Grind

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His progress was soon halted by injury setbacks, including knee problems that threatened to derail his integration.

"The injury felt like someone had pressed pause on my entire life while everyone else around me continued moving forward," Ochieng reflects.

"But even during that difficult period, the medical team kept reminding me that patience is not weakness and that recovery is also part of becoming a professional athlete."

After his recovery, Ochieng advanced through Real Sociedad C to the B team, where he honed his understanding of Spanish tactical football.

Breakthrough and First-Team Promotion

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His time with Real Sociedad B was a resounding success, yielding an impressive nine goals and two assists in 25 appearances. But for Ochieng, the numbers tell a deeper story.

A late winner against SD Huesca proved to be a defining moment. His stellar form earned him a promotion to the first team under coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, culminating in his La Liga debut against Elche on February 7, 2026.

"When I was told I would be coming on, my heart was beating so fast it almost felt louder than the stadium itself," Ochieng recalls.

"I looked at the badge on my shirt and thought about every step that brought me here, and I told myself this is not the time to be nervous, this is the time to prove you belong."

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"But once I made my first few passes and found my rhythm, I felt something shift inside me, like I had finally broken through a barrier."