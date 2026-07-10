Hussein Mohammed on How FKF Politics Are Hurting Football Development in Kenya

Hussein Mohammed on How FKF Politics Are Hurting Football Development in Kenya

Hussein Mohammed on How FKF Politics Are Hurting Football Development in Kenya

FKF President Hussein Mohammed has opened up about a major challenge he believes is slowing the growth of Kenyan football despite recent progress.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has identified internal political battles as a primary obstacle to the sport's development in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He warned that persistent leadership disputes are threatening to deter potential investors and stall progress. Mohammed's comments follow a turbulent period for the federation, marked by an attempt from some National Executive Committee (NEC) members to oust him.

The move was based on allegations concerning the procurement of a KSh 42 million insurance package for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) team.

The ensuing controversy prompted interventions from FIFA, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hussein Mohammed: Negative Politics is Affecting Football Development

Mohammed has consistently maintained that the allegations were part of a politically motivated campaign to undermine his leadership.

"When you have negative politics and retrogressive narratives in the public domain, it affects the quality of partnerships and sponsorships you attract," Mohammed stated as quoted by The Star.

"Any negative perception of the federation definitely impacts our ability to raise resources and support the sport."

He described striking a balance between politics and development as one of the federation's most significant challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think there is far too much emphasis on politics than on the development agenda," he added. "We have to find a formula to reduce the politics, reduce the negativity and focus on progressive issues."

Hussein Mohammed: It Was All a Smear Campaign

Addressing the leadership dispute, Mohammed said recent rulings have vindicated his administration. "You have seen that we have been absolved from any wrongdoing by PPRA. FIFA took a firm position, and the SDT also made a ruling. For me, it is becoming clear that it was all a smear campaign."

FKF's priorities for the upcoming season include tackling hooliganism and match-fixing, improving officiating standards, and enhancing capacity building for coaches and referees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don’t mind constructive criticism because it helps us grow," Mohammed concluded. "But we must also be honest with ourselves. In one and a half years, we have achieved things that had not been realised over the previous two decades. Our focus remains on changing Kenyan football, not on politics."

Despite the internal strife, Hussein Mohammed asserted that his administration has achieved considerable success in its first 18 months.

He pointed to the return of SportPesa as the Premier League's title sponsor and the introduction of a KSh 20 million prize fund for the top flight.

Other achievements include securing prize money for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and sponsorship for over 10 National Super League clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The WPL champions now receive KSh 1 million, with KSh 500,000 for the runners-up and KSh 250,000 for third place.

On the international front, he celebrated the Harambee Starlets' qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the Junior Starlets' ongoing campaign to reach a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

"The results speak for themselves. These are visible gains and facts. They are not just promises," Mohammed declared.

He also revealed that a significant part of his tenure has been dedicated to addressing institutional issues inherited from past administrations, including debts amounting to KSh 600 million.

Looking ahead, Mohammed acknowledged that stadium closures for renovations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will create short-term logistical problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement