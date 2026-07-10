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AFCON 2027: Harambee Stars Prospect's Loan Move Offers Fresh Hope for Kenya's Attack

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 06:45 - 10 July 2026
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AFCON 2027: Harambee Stars Prospect's Loan Move Offers Fresh Hope for Kenya's Attack
AFCON 2027: Harambee Stars Prospect's Loan Move Offers Fresh Hope for Kenya's Attack Image source: Imago
The Harambee Stars prospect's move to the Finnish top-flight club could provide a timely boost for Kenya's attacking options ahead of AFCON 2027.
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Harambee Stars prospect Xavier Odhiambo has secured a season-long loan to Finnish top-tier side Vaasan Palloseura (VPS) from Swedish club Landskrona BoIS.

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The move is designed to provide the young attacker with crucial first-team experience for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 21-year-old forward will spend the rest of the Finnish Veikkausliiga season with VPS, a move the club believes will accelerate his development by offering him regular playing time.

VPS Confirm Loan Transfer for Harambee Stars Prospect

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In an official statement, VPS confirmed the temporary transfer, expressing confidence that their system would suit the versatile player.

Tommi Pikkarainen, the club's sporting director, highlighted that Odhiambo's attributes align perfectly with their attacking strategy.

"He is a fast, powerful forward," Pikkarainen stated. "This season, Landskrona's formation and style of play did not favour Xavier, so we agreed with Landskrona that he is better suited to our style of play and a loan is a good option for all parties."

Pikkarainen also noted that Odhiambo could bring a new dimension to the team's attack, adding, "Time and adaptation will show how much added value will ultimately be achieved."

Having already spent several days in Vaasa, Odhiambo reported that he is settling in well and is keen to justify the club's confidence in him. He mentioned that the city's significant Swedish-speaking population has eased his transition.

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"It feels easy to adapt when there are a lot of Swedish speakers in the city, and everyone at the club has welcomed me well…I feel at home already," Odhiambo said. "I feel my strengths are speed and finishing."

Odhiambo, who holds dual citizenship, has consistently affirmed his commitment to representing Kenya on the international stage.

This loan provides a significant opportunity for him to gain valuable top-flight experience after his opportunities at Landskrona were limited last season.

At VPS, he aims to leverage his pace, power, and goal-scoring ability to deliver consistent performances, further establishing his senior club career and strengthening his case for a future call-up to the Harambee Stars.

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