Kylian Mbappe Provides Injury Update Ahead of France's World Cup Semi-Final

Kylian Mbappe has addressed concerns over his fitness after sparking injury fears during France's World Cup victory over Morocco.

Kylian Mbappe has eased concerns about his fitness after receiving a knock on his ankle during France's 2-0 World Cup quarterfinal victory over Morocco on Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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Kylian Mbappe was seen receiving on-field treatment from the team's physio at Gillette Stadium before being substituted in the 77th minute for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The 27-year-old star walked off the pitch applauding the fans and did not appear to be in significant discomfort. He was later pictured on the bench with an ice pack on his right foot.

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence on His Injury Scare

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"I'm all good," the French captain confirmed after the match, dismissing any serious injury fears.

"I got a knock on the ankle, but it's all good. JP [Mateta] was more able than me to play the last 15 minutes," Mbappé explained post-game.

A source close to the team also confirmed the minor nature of the incident, telling ESPN, "There are no concerns to have on Kylian's ankle." Mbappé was later seen smiling and leading the celebrations with fans and teammates in the locker room.

Kylian Mbappe on Facing Close Friend Achraf Hakimi

Mbappé spoke about the professional mindset required when facing a team with many familiar faces, including his close friend and former PSG teammate, Morocco's captain Achraf Hakimi.

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"Here, there is no sentiment. There are no emotions. I'm here to win and he [Hakimi] was here to win too," Mbappé stated.

"But it's true that when I will go to see him in the dressing room, it will hit me, because he is a very close friend."

After missing a penalty in the first half, Mbappé redeemed himself by scoring a crucial goal from the edge of the box, tying Lionel Messi for the tournament's top scorer with his eighth goal.

He followed that up by providing his third assist of the World Cup for Ousmane Dembélé's goal just six minutes later.

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With his latest contributions, Mbappé has now recorded over 10 goal involvements in the last two World Cups (eight goals, two assists in 2022; eight goals, three assists in 2026). He is the only player to achieve this feat in two separate tournaments since records began in 1966.

France will now prepare for a semifinal clash against either Spain or Belgium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.