Benni McCarthy Names Morocco's Biggest Mistake Against France: 'Too Much Respect'

The Harambee Stars coach believes one key tactical and mental mistake ultimately proved costly for Morocco in their World Cup defeat to France.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has explained what he believes led to Morocco's 2-0 defeat to France in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium.

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Tournament favourites France produced a clinical display to book their place in the semi-finals. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou kept the Atlas Lions in the contest during a tense first half by brilliantly saving a penalty from Kylian Mbappé.

Kylian Mbappé, however, redeemed himself in the 60th minute with a superb strike through a crowded penalty area before Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's advantage just six minutes later with a composed finish into the bottom corner, ending Morocco's historic World Cup run.

Benni McCarthy: This Was Not the Morocco We Saw Against Brazil, Netherlands

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Speaking on Sporty TV, Benni McCarthy said Morocco fell short because they failed to display the same fearless, competitive approach that had defined their performances earlier in the tournament.

He suggested the Atlas Lions were a shadow of the side that had impressed against the likes of Brazil and the Netherlands, arguing that they allowed France's reputation to influence their mentality.

According to the Harambee Stars coach, Morocco showed their opponents too much respect instead of playing with the confidence, aggression and belief that had made them one of the tournament's surprise packages.

“Most definitely wasn't the Morocco that we saw against Brazil. It wasn't the Morocco we also saw against the Netherlands, when they were competitive. I think they didn't fear; they didn't show any respect. They showed too much respect to this French side,” Benni McCarthy said.

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Benni McCarthy added that Morocco's tactical approach handed France the initiative from the outset. He argued that by setting up too defensively and sitting deep, the Atlas Lions signalled that they were more focused on containing their opponents than imposing themselves on the game.

The former Manchester United attacking coach felt the strategy allowed France to settle into a rhythm and gradually take control of the contest.

He said he would have preferred Morocco to be eliminated while staying true to the fearless, front-foot style that had earned them widespread admiration throughout the tournament, rather than producing a performance he believed fell well below the standards they had previously set.

“I think when you set up like that, it sends a message to the opposition that you do respect them and that you're going to sit in a low block. And then you're going to try and get them on the counterattack,” Benni McCarthy added.