FKF President Reveals FIFA and CAF's Demands After High-Profile Meeting

FKF has outlined the outcome of a high-profile meeting with FIFA and CAF as Kenya steps up preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed hosting a powerful joint delegation from the world football governing body FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The high-stakes meeting was convened to address deep-seated institutional instability and chart a steady path forward for Kenyan football.

Speaking after the closed-door sessions in Nairobi, FKF President Hussein Mohammed broke his silence surrounding the deliberations.

Hussein Mohammed shed light on what FIFA and CAF demanded from Kenya's football custodians ahead of AFCON 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA, CAF Call for Restraint Amid Factional Wrangles

The crucial meeting comes on the heels of a massive leadership rift that has threatened to tear the federation apart.

In recent months, severe friction erupted between FKF President Hussein Mohammed and Vice President McDonald Mariga.

This tension climaxed when a faction of the National Executive Committee (NEC) aligned with McDonald Mariga attempted to suspend Hussein Mohammed over alleged procurement and financial irregularities, a move that FIFA ultimately rejected and blocked for violating the FKF constitution.

Acknowledging these heavy boardroom wars, President Hussein Mohammed detailed the stern caution issued by the visiting international emissaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Today we hosted a joint delegation from FIFA and CAF, organised in coordination with both governing bodies for discussions with FKF leadership and the National Executive Committee on governance and institutional stability," President Mohammed revealed.

"With major events coming up, such as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, FIFA and CAF have called upon all FKF members to act with restraint, responsibility, and full adherence to the FKF Constitution and the principles of good governance."

AFCON 2027 on the Line

The timing of this international intervention is highly critical, and Kenya is now under intense scrutiny as it prepares to co-host the historic Pamoja AFCON 2027 tournament alongside neighbouring Uganda and Tanzania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA and CAF have made it clear that internal leadership squabbles cannot be allowed to jeopardise the infrastructure commitments, stadium renovations, and corporate sponsorships tied directly to Africa’s biggest sporting event.

In a bid to reassure sponsors, clubs, and anxious fans, Hussein Mohammed emphasised that his administration remains legally binding and firmly committed to cleansing Kenyan football administration.

He noted that the federation is fully cooperating with the global bodies to implement strict structural checks and balances.

"As FKF, we reaffirm our commitment to constitutional order, transparency, and institutional integrity in the management of football in Kenya for the benefit of players, clubs, fans and all the stakeholders," Mohammed stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We appreciate FIFA and CAF’s continued guidance and support as we work to strengthen governance structures and protect the integrity of the game."