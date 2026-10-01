Harambee Stars: Time and Where to Watch Guinea vs Kenya as Benni McCarthy’s Men Face Acid Test

As Kenya look for their first win in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, here is how and where you can catch the action live.

Harambee Stars have a tough assignment on Thursday evening when they play away to Guinea in their second 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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Benni McCarthy’s men have a poor away record but must right those wrongs at the Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry where they are expected to face a hostile crowd given Guinea will be playing on home soil for the first time since June 2022.

Kenya hardly wins on foreign soil but must overcome the tensions and occasion if they want to upset their hosts.

Time and Where to Watch

Kenyan fans looking to catch the action will, however, not have a local free-to-air channel broadcasting the match and will have to rely on pay TV.

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The match will kick off at 7pm Kenyan time and will be live on SuperSport Channel 227. Fans can also stream on GOtv and DStv apps.

Benni McCarthy Fires Warning

Harambee Stars are coming from a less than impressive result, after drawing 1-1 with Eritrea at home on Saturday, but coach Benni McCarthy blamed that on their chaotic preparations that saw his players boycott training over pending allowances.

However, he is now confident that they can surprise the Syli National on enemy territory. With South Africa beating Eritrea 5-0 on Wednesday, Bafana Bafana lead Group D with six points while Kenya and Eritrea have one each with Guinea with zero points.

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“The team was excellent, we dominated the game against Eritrea like that despite having not had even one training session,” said McCarthy.

“We were playing a team that’s been preparing maybe with two sessions a day. We were by far a better team.