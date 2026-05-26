Micah Obiero Explains Why Working With Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Is a Dream Come True

Micah Obiero Explains Why Working With Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Is a Dream Come True

Micah Obiero Explains Why Working With Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Is a Dream Come True

Micah Obiero says working under Benni McCarthy at Harambee Stars is a key moment in his career as he looks to develop his game at the international level.

Micah Obiero has explained why one of his biggest highlights of joining Harambee Stars is the chance to work under head coach Benni McCarthy, and the reason is deeply personal.

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As a striker, Micah Obiero sees Benni McCarthy as a rare mentor who has done exactly what he dreams of achieving.

Obiero wants to perform and succeed at the highest level as a forward in top European football, something that Benni McCarthy has already achieved.

Benni McCarthy played for top-tier leagues in the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and England. His absolute crowning achievement came under José Mourinho at FC Porto, where he won the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League and finished as the Primeira Liga's top scorer.

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The Harambee Stars coach later brought his lethal finishing to the English Premier League, famously netting 18 league goals for Blackburn Rovers during a standout 2006/07 debut season.

Micah Obiero on Working With Benni McCarthy

“It is exciting, especially because he played in my position. If you look at the wealth of experience he has and the level he has played, it will be good for me if he shares some of his footballing brain so I can improve my game,” Obiero said in an interview with Game Ni 90.

For the young forward, Benni McCarthy represents a direct source of insight into movement, finishing, decision-making, and the mentality required to succeed as a top striker.

Micah Obiero: A Call-Up That Feels Like Destiny

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Beyond the excitement of working with Benni McCarthy, Obiero’s call-up to the national team carries deep emotional meaning.

After a strong season in England, the forward says finally earning a place in the Kenyan squad feels like recognition of years of effort and patience.

“It is a good feeling to represent Kenya after the season I’ve had. To see that I’ve been recognised to be called up is special,” he said.

This moment also completes a journey that had been in motion for years but only now comes to fruition.

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Micah Obiero: Early Interest That Never Materialised

Kenya’s interest in Micah Obiero is not new. The national team had previously reached out during his time at Huddersfield Town, but at the time, a move did not go through.

Now, years later, everything has aligned, bringing him into the Harambee Stars setup at the right moment.

Strong Roots in Kenyan Football

Obiero’s connection to Kenya is deeply rooted in family history. His father, Aggrey Obonyo Obiero, hails from Bondo, Siaya County, and was once involved in football in Kenya.

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“My dad is Luo. I’ve seen people call him Henry, though, I don’t know where they got that from,” he joked.

Despite living abroad, his father remained closely connected to Kenyan football and regularly kept him informed about developments back home.

Zech Obiero's Influence and Inspiration

Zech Obiero Sends Heartwarming Message to Elder Brother Micah After First Harambee Stars Call-Up

Another major influence in Micah’s decision came from within his own family, his younger brother, Zech Obiero, who has already featured for Kenya and even scored his first international goal. Zech’s experience gave Micah a real taste of what to expect.

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“Zech only had good words to say about Kenya. That really encouraged me to come. He said Kenyans are mad about football,” he said.

That passion described by his brother played a key role in strengthening his decision to represent Kenya. Obiero will not be alone in camp.

He is expected to link up with his Wealdstone teammate Deon Woodman, a factor he believes will help both players settle quickly into the national team environment.