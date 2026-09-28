Harambee Stars Striker Admits Letting Kenyans Down After Home Draw with Eritrea

The forward was among those who wasted their chances as Kenya rescued a point from the jaws of defeat at Nyayo Stadium.

Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam has shared his thoughts following Kenya’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Eritrea in Nairobi on Saturday.

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Kenya nearly suffered an embarrassment at home as Eritrea were on course to winning 1-0 in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo Stadium before Ogam scored a late equaliser for a share of the spoils.

Still, it was a result that left a bitter taste in the mouths of fans as Kenya failed to beat one of African’s minnows, even if they had lost to Eritrea three times prior and had one training session, owing to a boycott over delayed allowances.

“Should have done more, you deserved better from us,” Ogam wrote on social media while reflecting on the game. “Thank you for the support as always. Glory To God!”

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Wasted Chances from Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars should have won the game but were wasteful and then got punished from one mistake at the back.

Eritrea’s goal arrived in the 35th minute when Nahom Girmai robbed Manzur Okwaro the ball before slotting home from the edge of the box to leave the home supporters stunned.

However, Ogam had missed a ninth-minute sitter before another opportunity went begging from him on the stroke of halftime just moments after Duke Abuya blazed over the bar when he had only the goalkeeper to beat.

Mohammed Bajaber, Shariff Musa and Abuya would waste other good chances in the second half before Ogam latched onto a Ben Stanley Omondi cross to level matters four minutes from time.

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