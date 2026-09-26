Ryan Ogam Saves Benni McCarthy the Blushes but Harambee Stars Fail to Beat Minnows Eritrea in Nairobi

Harambee Stars avoided embarrassment at home as they needed a late Ryan Ogam goal to get a share of the spoils.

Ryan Ogam’s late goal saved Harambee Stars from embarrassment as they were forced to share the spoils with East African minnows Eritrea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

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Harambee Stars were unable to shake off their Eritrea hoodoo as they nearly lost 1-0, having gone down early in the first half.

Kenya paid the price for their wastefulness and defensive mistake as Eritrea did not need to impose themselves to get a point.

Eritrea’s goal arrived in the 35th minute when Nahom Girmai robbed Manzur Okwaro the ball before slotting home from the edge of the box to leave the crowd at Nyayo Stadium stunned.

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Eritrea were thankful that 20-year-old goalkeeper Malik Abdulrahman was in fine form as he repelled several attempts from Kenya to preserve their lead until very late.

Wasteful Kenya Punished by Eritrea

When it looked like Eritrea were set for a fourth straight win over Kenya, Ogam popped up with a late goal. Substitute Ben Stanley Omondi brought in a good cross from the right and Ogam reacted quickest to get on the end of it and poke home for 1-1.

Kenya would have been out of sight even before Eritrea scored their goal as Ryan Ogam missed a ninth minute sitter. A ball over the top left the Belgium-based striker through on goal and after leaving a defender on his backside, he failed to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one.

That was before Micah Obiero let fly just outside the box with the young Eritrean goalkeeper diving well to keep it out in the 34th minute.

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Just a minute later, Eritrea nearly scored after profiting from a loose ball on the edge of the box but Harambee Stars custodian Byrne Omondi dived low to keep it out.

However, just seconds later, Okwaro dilly-dallied with the ball just outside the box and Girmai pounced, dispossessing him and firing a low shot beyond Byrne Omondi.

Duke Abuya and Ryan Ogam miss Sitters

It was an effortless goal from the Red Sea Camels who had not created anything but it gave them something to hold onto, leaving Kenya with the task of breaching their defence.

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It was a frustrating afternoon for McCarthy’s men but they had a couple of opportunities just before halftime.

In the 43rd minute, captain Abud Omar brought in a good cross in the box and it was headed down by Ogam only for Duke Abuya to blast it over the bar. Two minutes later, it was Ogam’s chance to waste an opportunity when Obiero made a good run into the box and crossed low but the ex-Tusker FC striker did not apply the finish.

After the break, Eritrea frustrated Kenya with Harambee Stars unable to trouble them for nearly 20 minutes before McCarthy’s substitutes started making an impact.

Point Rescued from Jaws of Defeat

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Mohammed Bajaber, who came in with under 20 minutes to go, forced a great save from the Eritrea goalkeeper in the 76th minute while another substitute Shariff Musa nearly beat Abdulrahman at the near post.

Duke Abuya had a glorious opportunity six minutes from time when he beat the offside trap but with only the goalkeeper to beat, he could not find the target.

However, in the 86th minute, substitute Ben Stanley Omondi and Ogam combined to score the equaliser. The Gor Mahia forward found space on the right and delivered a cross in the box which Ogam latched onto to score his ninth goal in 14 games for Kenya.