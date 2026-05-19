Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy Named Alongside Wayne Rooney for Key FIFA World Cup Role

Benni McCarthy has been named to a global punditry role for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he will work alongside Wayne Rooney among other top football figures.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy is set to take on a significant global media role after being named as a pundit for BBC Sport's coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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The former West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers striker will be part of a distinguished panel assembled by the broadcaster to analyse the 104 matches of the newly expanded tournament.

Benni McCarthy, who played for South Africa in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, will join an elite group of football experts for the month-long event.

He is no stranger to BBC audiences, having previously appeared as a guest and analyst on various football programs and podcasts.

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Who Will Benni McCarthy Work Alongside?

The BBC's coverage will be presented by Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott. The punditry lineup features prominent figures such as Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards, Olivier Giroud, Joe Hart, César Azpilicueta, Lucas Leiva, and former Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank.

In addition to its traditional broadcasts, BBC Sport has introduced dedicated football content on its YouTube and TikTok channels, including live pre-match build-up and streams of the first 10 minutes of selected games.

"The BBC is turning the biggest World Cup in history into the most iconic one yet. We’re bringing fans closer to every match, every moment and every story than ever before," stated BBC Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski.

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"Sport truly unites people like nothing else, so we can’t wait for fans to enjoy not just the live matches with us but an abundance of football content all day, every day across our platforms."