Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager

Manchester United’s desire to appoint a new coach soon has been held back by one key thing that Michael Carrick is keen to get over the line.

Manchester United's official confirmation of Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach is reportedly being held up by ongoing discussions to finalise his backroom team.

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An agreement is in place for Carrick to take the job on a two-year contract, which includes an option for an additional year. His agent, Jo Tongue, was present at the club's Carrington training ground last Thursday and also attended the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

While United had hoped to announce Carrick's promotion over the weekend, the confirmation is now expected sometime this week as the final details of his coaching staff are resolved.

Carrick is keen to retain the team he assembled after being appointed on an interim basis on January 13. This includes former England assistant Steve Holland and his ex-Middlesbrough number two, Jonathan Woodgate, who both joined at the same time.

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Holland, a lifelong United supporter, has extensive experience, having worked alongside Gareth Southgate at two World Cups and two European Championships with the England national team.

Carrick Lauds Holland’s Impact

Michael Carrick has lauded his assistant coach Steve Holland (right). Image: Imago

His club-level resume is equally impressive, featuring spells under managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

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Speaking about Holland's impact, Carrick praised his influence. "Yes, he’s been fantastic," he said on Friday. "He’s got an awful lot of experience, and has seen pretty much everything before and gone through it in some good times and in some more challenging times."

"So he’s a very wise man, Steve, and says things that really are important at the right time. And I think just his general calmness and composure are around for everyone – for me and for my staff and for the players as well."

Other key figures Carrick wishes to keep include Jonny Evans, who returned to the club in a coaching capacity, and Travis Binnion, who was promoted from the Under-21s by Darren Fletcher and has made a strong impression on the first-team squad.