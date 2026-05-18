Advertisement

Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 21:48 - 18 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Michael Carrick is close to being appointed Man United coach. Image: Imago
Manchester United’s desire to appoint a new coach soon has been held back by one key thing that Michael Carrick is keen to get over the line.
Advertisement

Manchester United's official confirmation of Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach is reportedly being held up by ongoing discussions to finalise his backroom team.

Advertisement

An agreement is in place for Carrick to take the job on a two-year contract, which includes an option for an additional year. His agent, Jo Tongue, was present at the club's Carrington training ground last Thursday and also attended the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

While United had hoped to announce Carrick's promotion over the weekend, the confirmation is now expected sometime this week as the final details of his coaching staff are resolved.

Carrick is keen to retain the team he assembled after being appointed on an interim basis on January 13. This includes former England assistant Steve Holland and his ex-Middlesbrough number two, Jonathan Woodgate, who both joined at the same time.

Advertisement

Holland, a lifelong United supporter, has extensive experience, having worked alongside Gareth Southgate at two World Cups and two European Championships with the England national team.

Carrick Lauds Holland’s Impact

Michael Carrick has lauded his assistant coach Steve Holland (right). Image: Imago

His club-level resume is equally impressive, featuring spells under managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Advertisement

Speaking about Holland's impact, Carrick praised his influence. "Yes, he’s been fantastic," he said on Friday. "He’s got an awful lot of experience, and has seen pretty much everything before and gone through it in some good times and in some more challenging times."

"So he’s a very wise man, Steve, and says things that really are important at the right time. And I think just his general calmness and composure are around for everyone – for me and for my staff and for the players as well."

Other key figures Carrick wishes to keep include Jonny Evans, who returned to the club in a coaching capacity, and Travis Binnion, who was promoted from the Under-21s by Darren Fletcher and has made a strong impression on the first-team squad.

Goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson, a six-and-a-half-year veteran at the club, is also part of the setup. Both Binnion and Mawson are expected to receive new contracts reflecting their elevated roles within the senior team structure.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Michael Carrick Manchester United Premier League
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager
Football
18.05.2026
Revealed: What is Delaying Appointment of New Manchester United Manager
AFCON 2027 Qualifying Draw: Harambee Stars Possible Opponents, Time and Where to Watch
Harambee Stars
18.05.2026
AFCON 2027 Qualifying Draw: Harambee Stars Possible Opponents, Time and Where to Watch
Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled
Football
18.05.2026
Gor Mahia Players Promised Multi-Million Title-Winning Reward as Match Bonuses are Doubled
Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai
Athletics
18.05.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala: How Africa’s Fastest Man Missed Over Ksh2.5 Million by Milliseconds in Shanghai
Letsile Tebogo Addresses Speculation After Missing Botswana Championships
Athletics
18.05.2026
Boost for Kenya’s Bid? Letsile Tebogo Drums Up Support for World Championships in Africa
Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand
Athletics
18.05.2026
Elsingi Kipruto: US-Based Kenyan Sensation Joins Hellen Obiri at Swiss Sportswear Brand